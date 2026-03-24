Booker T Talks Getting Emotional During Booker T Appreciation Night On WWE NXT

Last week, WWE decided to pay homage to WWE Hall of Famer and "NXT" color commentator Booker T, by holding a special "Booker T Appreciation Night" episode on "NXT." And though the festivities were somewhat marred by Keanu Carter interrupting them, the celebration was otherwise quite festive, with Booker's Reality of Wrestling students, family, friends, and co-workers like Vic Joseph all paying homage to the former five time WCW World Heavyweight Champion.

Discussing the episode on the "Hall of Fame," podcast, Booker was very complimentary of the whole event, describing all the fun he had with Joseph at the booth and praising the atmosphere and matches on the show. But what seemed to make Booker the most emotional during the show was the fact that he was getting the celebration at all, as he feels many legends too often only get their flowers when it's too late.

"I'm just glad to have been here to see it more than anything," Booker said. "It's crazy, in those moments, you wonder how you're going to...because it's wrestling. It's wrestling. And for me, moments like that are just real moments. So for me, it was hard to hold back a tear and whatnot.

"You may think it was for television, but I actually was choked up a little bit about the whole situation, and seeing, like I said, everyone that came out. All the fans that came out to see me, which was, like, so awesome. And then the day over, people talking about Booker T Appreciation Day on social media, how cool it was. It was special, it really was. It was special."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Hall of Fame" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription