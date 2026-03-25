Bully Ray Pitches Idea To Get The Rock Involved With Roman Reigns At WWE WrestleMania

Ever since the storyline between Roman Reigns and CM Punk invoked the Anoaʻi family, there's been speculation about a return of The Rock, which Bully Ray feels would make for a great WrestleMania moment.

With Punk taking shots at Reigns' father, Sika, and also goading Reigns and The Usos to bring their family to have their back, some have wondered if The Rock could return. Ray said on "Busted Open" that WWE dropped a hint on this week's "WWE Raw," during a backstage segment, where The Rock's face on a WWE truck was shown in a shot involving The Usos.

"When it comes to the Bloodline, there was a shot last night with one of the trucks in the background. I think it was Jey or Jimmy talking to somebody about, watch what you say about my family, and in the background was The Rock," he began. "Listen, Roman put out the bat signal to the entire Samoan family last week. Punk shoved it in his face. Not one Samoan showed up to do anything about it. Well, maybe they're gonna show up when it matters the most. And that will be in Las Vegas at WrestleMania."

Ray continued by saying it would make for a captivating moment if the entire Anoa'i family were beside Reigns and acknowledged him after he beats Punk at WrestleMania.

"And if you get every member of the Samoan family coming out to have Roman's back, including The Rock, that's gonna make for one hell of a WrestleMania moment. Could you imagine Roman Reigns standing in the middle of the ring with The Rock to his left, his cousins to his right, and every living member of the Samoan family, whether they're in the WWE or not, when Roman raises that championship high in the air, if everybody puts the ones in the air? I'm getting goosebumps because that is a fu**ing WrestleMania moment," said an animated Ray.

One member of the Anoaʻi family who has expressed his unhappiness with Punk's comments is Rikishi, who cautioned the World Heavyweight Champion about the consequences of his words.