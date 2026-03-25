Former AEW World Champion Comments On Revolution 2026 Return Of Will Ospreay

Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay have created magic together in the ring, and it seems that their chemistry inside the squared circle is down to the respect they have for each other, which was evident in Strickland's effusive praise of Ospreay.

Ospreay recently returned to AEW television at the Revolution pay-per-view after a long layoff due to serious neck injuries. Strickland said in an interview with "WhatCulture Wrestling" that he kept tabs on Ospreay's progress and also spoke passionately about the friendship he has with him.

"I was keeping up with him like every step of the way, the last couple of months. I've seen him come through time and time again. But once again, it's always like, it felt like he was never left in my mind because every time I see him, it's like right back to where we were like at All In in Texas," he began. "He's someone I care deeply about, as far as like more than just a professional wrestler, but as a friend and like a younger brother and he looks up to me the same way. I knew when I seen him when he was like 18 years old in the UK, he was going to take over the world, and it sucks that a possible like career-altering injury could have, you know, halted all that momentum."

Strickland credited Ospreay's discipline and hard-working nature for his swift return to the ring, noting how the British star pushed hard to return ahead of schedule.

"But he's such a freak of nature of an athlete and a hard worker and so disciplined that I knew that it wouldn't — he was going to come back stronger, faster, and like really, really pushed the recovery time ahead. Really pushed forward and that's just a matter of, like, that shows you how you know special of a performer he really is."

Ospreay, on his return to AEW, attacked Jon Moxley and the Death Riders after Moxley had retained the AEW Continental Championship against Konosuke Takeshita.