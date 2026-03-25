WWE HOFer Kevin Nash Explains Why He Doesn't See Roman Reigns As A Heel

One of WWE's top storylines headed into WrestleMania 42 is the feud for the World Heavyweight Championship between CM Punk and Roman Reigns, seemingly set to headline the second night of the event. The pair have been trading barbs for weeks in main event segments of "WWE Raw," with Punk mentioning he'd bury Reigns next to his late father, Sika, and Reigns calling Punk "old."

Fans are attempting to determine who exactly is the heel of the story, and according to WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash on "Kliq This," both are "tweeners," or characters between heel and babyface. Nash doesn't think there's any way that Reigns is the true heel.

"You can't f****** have Roman Reigns on his way to the ring, and have a graphic that says 'Roman Reigns has headlined 11 WrestleManias.' Like, okay. I should dislike this guy for what f****** reason?" Nash questioned. "Midway through the f****** show, he says, 'Everyone f****** b****** about me being a part-timer,' and he's sitting there talking with his cousins. He says, 'I know about me, I never saw my dad. How about you guys? You ever see your dad?' And they're like, 'No.' He said, '...Yeah, I'm part-time this, I'm full-time father. Full-time dad. Full-time f****** husband' So, how is that a heel?"

The pair's most recent segment on "Raw" ended with Reigns taking an order from his cousin, Jey Uso, to attack Punk after the men traded words to end the show. As the Usos were held back by security, Reigns hit Punk with a spear, then sent him through the commentary desk with a powerbomb.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Kliq This" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.