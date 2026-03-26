Oba Femi On New Talent Joining WWE's Aging Roster: 'Father Time Always Wins'

Oba Femi is confident about being a success in WWE and taking the spot of experienced stars on the roster.

Femi, who has quickly made a mark on the main roster, recently spoke to "SHAK Wrestling" about the main roster and how the veterans leading the pack will eventually have to make way for younger stars like him.

"Well, it's very good because at the end of the day, those old guys, they're doing their thing. You know, they're killing it, but at the same time, Father Time always wins. You know, a lot of them are 44, 45, 46. They're on their way out. They have one foot in the door. So, this is a time for someone like 'The Ruler' to come in and, you know, take their place, fulfill destiny. And I've built the trust with them. I've built the equity in 'NXT' with what everything I did with the NXT Championship, all those classic matches I had. And I feel like, you know, when they've seen the body of work, they're like, 'Okay, we have something here.' So, I think it's good that they're putting that trust in me because I think it's well deserved," said the former NXT Champion.

While the top of the card in the men's division on the main roster is dominated by experienced stars like CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins, to name a few, there are a few younger stars who are hot on their heels, like Dominik Mysterio and Bron Breakker. Femi was informed in the interview that the last WWE star to win a world title in their 20s was Bray Wyatt, and he was asked if he could follow in the late star's footsteps.

"I think the odds are very high [of becoming world champion in his 20s]. They're stacked in my favor. I'm young, I'm spry, I'm ready, like I'm ready to go, I'm hungry. Hungrier than a lot of these 47-year-olds, I'll tell you that."

Oba Femi believes that he, and a few other wrestlers currently in their 20s, like Mysterio and Breakker, will become world champions soon.