Liv Morgan Has Changed Her Mind On Danhausen Following His WWE Arrival

Danhausen has made a quick impression on the WWE fans and his new colleagues in the promotion, but one WWE star, Liv Morgan, doesn't want anything to do with him.

The former AEW star's first major impact on WWE television came against Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio, as he cursed him, ultimately playing a part in Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship loss to Penta. Morgan, in an interview with "The Collection" on the Reality of Wrestling YouTube channel, stated that the incident is the reason why she wants no association with Danhausen.

"You know Danhausen could have come into WWE and I wouldn't really have, you know, I would have been happy for him. Like, wow, what an amazing opportunity. But right away he wants to 'curse' Daddy Dom and cause all this like friction and trouble and chaos and confusion and paranoia. So I want him away from me," said Morgan. "I want him away from the Judgment Day. I want him 1000 ft away from the clubhouse at all times. I have no interest in that man. And I hope he never approaches me. I hope he never comes up to me. I hope he never tries to look me in my eye. I hope he stays away from Daddy Dom. And that's really it. I don't mind the guy, but he does have to stay away from the Judgment Day."

Danhausen has laid curses on a few WWE stars following the first one he directed at Mysterio. The new WWE star cursed El Grande Americano, which ultimately led to Americano not wrestling in his match, and later cursed The Miz for not agreeing to be his mentor. More recently, Danhausen's curses extended beyond WWE stars, as he cursed YouTuber iShowSpeed during a recent "Raw" appearance.