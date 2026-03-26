WWE Partnering With Tony Hinchcliffe For WrestleMania Week Comedy Special On Netflix

Among the most controversial elements of last year's WrestleMania weekend was "The Roast of WrestleMania," hosted by polarizing comedian Tony Hinchcliffe. While the roast didn't air on any platforms, leaked audio of the event later raised eyebrows regarding jokes made by Paul Heyman and Nia Jax, the latter who focused her set on co-worker Charlotte Flair. But despite all the uproar over the event, it seems WWE didn't mind the roast, as they've not only continued to work with Hinchcliffe since, but are giving him another WrestleMania weekend to perform his comedy.

In a press release, WWE and Hinchcliffe announced that Hinchcliffe would be hosting a special episode of his podcast, "KILL TONY," called "KILL TONY: WrestleMania." The event will be filmed on Saturday April 18 at Dolby Live at Park MGM, though WWE didn't specify whether the event would occur before or after Night One of WrestleMania 42 that same day. It will then air two days later on Monday, April 20, with WWE promoting it as a "double event" alongside that night's episode of "WWE Raw."

As for who will be joining Hinchcliffe for this special, WWE is currently playing it coy, announcing no names. However, the promotion seems to be planning on a loaded lineup, with current "WWE Superstars, WWE Legends, established comedians, and surprise celebrity guests" all being teased for the special. Unlike last year's roast, "KILL TONY: WrestleMania" will follow the format of a typical "KILL TONY" podcast, which will see the guests attempt their own comedy sets, followed by Hinchcliffe and his panel giving their feedback in Hinchcliffe's comedic style.