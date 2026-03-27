Former WCW Star Buff Bagwell Appears On TNA Impact, Wants To Wrestle Again

Former WCW and TNA alum Buff Bagwell returned to the Impact Zone for the first time in 20 years on tonight's "TNA iMPACT," and he is remorseful. Greeted by backstage interviewer/commentator Gia Miller, the former five-time WCW World Tag Team Champion apologized in front of fans at the Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta, and those watching from home, for his past behavior before ultimately announcing why he made his surprising appearance tonight.

"It's been tough," he began. "For those of you who don't know, I amputated my leg recently, on July 10, 2025. It was devastating...I've got a big apology. I've got to apologize to each and every fan out here for my behavior for the last 20 years. There's been some ups and some downs, but more downs than ups. And I want you to know, if you'll get behind me just one more time, I will come down this ramp, I will walk down this ramp. I will get in that ring, and I will wrestle for TNA one more time."

Just as the fans provided an eruption of approval, the former TNA World Champion Frankie Kazarian had to ruin it for everyone. Poking fun of Bagwell's past catchphrase by mentioning that "The Buff is not the stuff" anymore, Elijah joined in and defended Bagwell's honor. Elijah said he would love nothing more than for the veteran to walk with him when he's ready.

Turning over a new leaf, Bagwell has had his fair share of rough bargains throughout his career since 1991. From a past broken neck injury to multiple car accidents, addiction, and legal troubles, it seems wrestling fans are looking forward to his future comeback match.