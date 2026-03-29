Natalya Recalls Going To Vince McMahon To Get Her Dad Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is coming up in a couple of weeks and three new inductees have been announced for the Celebrity and Legacy wings; Dennis Rodman, Sycho Sid, and Bad News Brown.

On a recent episode of "Busted Open", Natalya discussed the importance of the HOF and how she was the one who went to Vince McMahon to request that her dad, Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, be inducted. Her dad went with her to a HOF ceremony and she revealed that "he was hurt that he wasn't in the Hall of Fame while he was alive." He told her that he'd love to go in with Bret Hart. After his death, it became Natalya's mission.

Two weeks after he died, Natalya waited outside McMahon's office. "Ironically, nobody was around. There's usually a lineup outside of Vince's office." When she knocked, McMahon told her to come in and they had a conversation. He thought Neidhart was already in. She explained that it was his one wish before he died and that it bothered him. McMahon immediately agreed and asked if she wanted it to be solo or with Hart. Since his favorite time in his whole career was teaming with Hart, Natalya wanted them to go together.

She reflected on the night they got inducted when a man attacked Hart during his acceptance speech. "All Bret wanted to do is give his love letter to my dad. He said, 'I just want to make your dad proud. I want Jim to be so proud of us and proud of what we did.'"