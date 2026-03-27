WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 3/24/2026

"WWE NXT" is quickly approaching its next major premium live event, Stand & Deliver, on April 4 in St. Louis, and the March 24 episode from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando only saw a slight decrease in viewership from the previous week. The episode saw matches confirmed for "NXT's" biggest night, including the bout for the NXT Championship.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Programming Insider, the March 24 edition of "NXT" drew 581,000 viewers, down just one percent from the previous week's 588,000 viewers. The show earned a 0.08 in the ever-important ages 18-49 demographic, which was up 14 percent from the previous week's 0.07 rating.

The episode saw no change compared to the trailing four weeks average viewership of 580,000. Compared to this time last year, in March 2025, "NXT" was down 19 percent, from the average 712,000 viewers. The rating was down a whopping 47 percent compared to last year's average of 0.15.

The show saw Zaria and Sol Ruca make their presumably feud-ending match official for Stand & Deliver in an emotional in-ring segment. Elsewhere on the episode, a number one contender's match for Jacy Jayne's NXT Women's Championship was made between Lola Vice and Kendal Grey for next week's show. "WWE SmackDown" star Johnny Gargano became the number one contender for Myles Borne's North American Championship when he was revealed to be the surprise entrant in the eliminator gauntlet match, and NXT Champion Joe Hendry's next defense was also made official for Stand & Deliver. He'll be facing Ethan Page, Tony D'Angelo, and Ricky Saints in a triple threat match.