TNA Lawsuit Against Gail Kim Reportedly Set For Arbitration

Back in early February, it was reported that former TNA/Impact icon Gail Kim was facing legal scrutiny after TNA's parent company, Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, LLC, filed a lawsuit against the former seven-time Knockouts Champion for violating the Florida Private Whistleblower Act. Well, the status of that lawsuit has changed, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The publication announced recently that this lawsuit is set for arbitration. Anthem and Kim will enter mediation on Wednesday, June 24, at the Nashville Chancery Court. Kim will be given an extension on the deadline for her response to the lawsuit until after the mediation.

Originally, this lawsuit alleges that issues between Kim and Anthem should be governed by Tennessee law and should not be subject to the Florida whistleblower law. Anthem is arguing that Kim was listed as an independent contractor (who could not receive pension, profit sharing, medical, dental, workman's compensation, life insurance, vacation time, or sick leave) and not an employee during her tenure. They claim her job was to help with talent relations, oversee match production, and to act as a performer. The TNA Hall of Famer was released from her role in March of 2025 due to restructuring to save money and shift creative direction, two months after WWE began its working relationship with TNA.