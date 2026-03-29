Former WWE Champion Chomping At The Bit For Oba Femi/Brock Lesnar Match

As WWE WrestleMania 42 inches closer, its match card has expanded wider and wider. Still, amongst all the bouts, former WWE Champion Big E is perhaps most excited about one that's been on the slate for two weeks: Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi.

Appearing on the "Raw Recap," Big E raved about the physical interaction between Lesnar and Femi, which preceded the official announcement of their WrestleMania fates. "I almost soiled my couch last week when I saw the ease in which this man, Oba Femi, powerbombed Brock Lesnar," Big E said. "Then to see what he just did on Raw again, I am telling you, this WrestleMania, this match is for me. I will say, man, not just the ease in which Oba handles Brock, you see those two face to face looking at the tail of the tape and see Oba's a little bit taller, a little bit heavier, just the way he moves. But one of the things that really stuck out for me is the reception. The fan reception has really kind of blown me away."

Heading into "The Show of Shows," Big E admittedly expected Femi and Lesnar to split even amongst fan reactions, with half of the WWE Universe rooting for "The Ruler," while the other half did the same for "The Beast." Much to Big E's pleasant surprise, though, Femi seems to have massively stretched the gap to a 90-10 dynamic.

As evidence, Big E pointed out that the amount of young fans mirroring Femi's signature bouncing strut, both live and online, has rapidly grown. "In a very short amount of time, this man has gotten very over with this crowd," Big E said.