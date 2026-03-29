Former WWE Champion Chomping At The Bit For Oba Femi/Brock Lesnar Match
As WWE WrestleMania 42 inches closer, its match card has expanded wider and wider. Still, amongst all the bouts, former WWE Champion Big E is perhaps most excited about one that's been on the slate for two weeks: Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi.
Appearing on the "Raw Recap," Big E raved about the physical interaction between Lesnar and Femi, which preceded the official announcement of their WrestleMania fates. "I almost soiled my couch last week when I saw the ease in which this man, Oba Femi, powerbombed Brock Lesnar," Big E said. "Then to see what he just did on Raw again, I am telling you, this WrestleMania, this match is for me. I will say, man, not just the ease in which Oba handles Brock, you see those two face to face looking at the tail of the tape and see Oba's a little bit taller, a little bit heavier, just the way he moves. But one of the things that really stuck out for me is the reception. The fan reception has really kind of blown me away."
Heading into "The Show of Shows," Big E admittedly expected Femi and Lesnar to split even amongst fan reactions, with half of the WWE Universe rooting for "The Ruler," while the other half did the same for "The Beast." Much to Big E's pleasant surprise, though, Femi seems to have massively stretched the gap to a 90-10 dynamic.
As evidence, Big E pointed out that the amount of young fans mirroring Femi's signature bouncing strut, both live and online, has rapidly grown. "In a very short amount of time, this man has gotten very over with this crowd," Big E said.
Big E 'Can't Wait' To See What Femi & Lesnar Do Next
Across his WWE career, Brock Lesnar has struck fear into and conquered most of his opponents. In looking at Oba Femi on "WWE Raw" recently, however, Big E has yet to see a twinge of concern in his eyes. And for that, Big E finds himself even more invested in the potential events that may unfold between Femi and Lesnar at WrestleMania.
"Maybe it's something he's dealing with internally that we don't see," Big E said, "but this man has handled this stage with so much aplomb, with so much grace. For me, there are a lot of matches that we're going to be excited about on the build to WrestleMania, on this road to WrestleMania, but for me, it's hard not to put this up there. I can't wait to see what these two do. It's the biggest test of Oba's career, bar none. Obviously, he's been in the ring with Cody Rhodes, our current world champion, face of the company, but there is no one on this planet quite like Brock Lesnar. I'm really excited to see if Oba can get it done."
For Femi, WrestleMania 42 will mark his first showing on WWE's biggest stage. In Lesnar's case, it will mark his 13th, having previously bested the likes of The Undertaker, Triple H, Roman Reigns, and Goldberg on it.
WrestleMania 42 will take Lesnar and Femi to Las Vegas, Nevada on April 18 and 19. As of now, the exact night on which they will wrestle each other has yet to be confirmed.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Raw Recap" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.