Je'Von Evans Reflects On Not Winning WWE NXT Title Before Main Roster Call-Up

During his several year stint with "WWE NXT," Je'Von Evans became one of the more exciting members of the roster, earning a spot on John Cena's retirement show, as well as the winner of the 2025 Men's Iron Survivor competition. But shockingly, that was the only major accomplishment Evans obtained during his "NXT" run, never holding a singles or tag team championship. This was despite Evans pursuing the NXT Championship on numerous occasions, and his inability to win the championship would at times serve as an annoyance to fans and pundits alike.

During his interview with "Adrian Hernandez," Evans revealed his own thoughts about not being able to climb the "NXT" mountain top. The 21 year old did admit it would've been meaningful to win the title, or any of NXT's championships, but that it wasn't that big of a deal, and thus allowed Evans' first championship win to come during his main roster run.

"I wouldn't say, like, it matters to me," Evans said. "I feel like that's just something I could've accomplished, and I think it would've helped me...helped me have a little, not like a crutch or anything, like an accomplishment, you know what I mean? Like an achievement under my belt, especially leading and going into the main roster.

"But I thought, at the same time, like, now it only means that my first WWE Title is going to be a main roster title, you know? At the end of the day bro, I'm just ready for whatever...you know, I didn't get the NXT Championship. But it's okay, alright? Cause now, I'm either going to get the IC Championship, the US Championship, or the Heavyweight Championship, WWE Championship, Tag Team Championship, it don't matter."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Adrian Hernandez" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription