Trish Stratus Identifies What It Would Take For Her To Get Back Into A WWE Ring

Many fans thought WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was destined for another big run in the company in 2025, the year that marked her 25th anniversary in the professional wrestling business. That wasn't meant to be, however, but Stratus performed alongside then-WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton at Elimination Chamber in a tag match, then against Stratton at Evolution 2 in her first championship match in 20 years.

Stratus hasn't been seen in WWE since that match, where she received a standing ovation following her loss, and she recently spoke with The Takedown on SI about what it would take for her to get back in a WWE ring. She said she would need to see the landscape.

"I'm very story storyline driven," Stratus told the outlet. "And for me, is it gonna be interesting for the fans? Is it something they wanna see? Is it gonna elevate someone? And of course, there's like the storyline behind it. I love the story, I wanna make sure it makes sense and I wanna make sure the landscape makes sense for me to enter into."

Fightful Select reported back in January that there were expectations for WWE to do something with "25 Years of Trish Stratus," but that obviously did not happen and no details about what that would have entailed were provided. It was reported that Stratus has always pitched things to WWE over the years and has made herself available when needed.

Prior to her program with Stratton, Stratus worked with Becky Lynch in 2023. The pair won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, and would go on to feud against one another, culminating in a steel cage match at Payback that year.