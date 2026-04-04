Cody Rhodes Gives His Thoughts On Brock Lesnar Vs. Oba Femi Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

One of the most talked about matches ahead of WrestleMania 42 is former NXT Champion Oba Femi taking on "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar. Femi answered Lesnar's open challenge after the pair faced off at the Royal Rumble, which ended in Femi's elimination by Lesnar. It's a bout that also intrigues Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, who said on "Busted Open Radio" that he believes Femi can handle his own after working with Shawn Michaels in "WWE NXT," and after he faced him at Saturday Night's Main Event, but the question as to whether or not it's too soon for Femi is exciting.

"If it is too much too soon, we're going to find out," Rhodes said. "It's suplex city, it's F5 and it's a dominant, never-been-this-good Brock Lesnar all over again, which is an incredibly difficult mountain for anybody to climb. And say, all the stars align and it's Oba's night. Then you have a new star on the stage at a time when it's been talked a lot about who is on top... Who's meant to supplant them and when will that happen? These [spots] just aren't given up. It's not just, 'Hey, here you go.' This is the best season of it all, because I'm not budging."

Rhodes said he didn't think World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk is "budging" from his spot at the top, either. "The American Nightmare" also said that he knows for a fact he and Femi are going to "dance again" after their first match, which ended in a no contest due to interference, at Saturday Night's Main Event in December.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.