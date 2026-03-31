WWE HOFer Says Ted DiBiase Jr. Could Return To Wrestling, Would Get Babyface Reaction

After years of uncertainty, former WWE star Ted DiBiase Jr. is finally in the clear regarding the Mississippi welfare scandal, having been found not guilty on all charges. While most in the wrestling business have stayed away from commenting on the situation, WWE Hall of Famer JBL hasn't been one of them, expressing support for both Ted Jr. and his father, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase.

So it was no surprise that JBL was over the moon when co-host Conrad Thompson brought up DiBiase Jr.'s not guilty verdict on "Something to Wrestle," saying he was "absolutely thrilled" before taking shots at those who assumed DiBiase Jr.'s guilt. But the conversation took a hard left turn a few minutes later, when Thompson asked JBL if this could all possibly lead to DiBiase Jr. making a wrestling comeback. And JBL didn't close the door, despite the fact that DiBiase Jr.'s been inactive from wrestling for nearly a decade

"I think the odds...I think around 40%," JBL said. "Just slightly under a coin flip, just slightly under 50%. I don't think it probably happens, but I think there's a chance it could. I think there's kind of a groundswell. I think Ted would get a huge babyface reaction, you know, coming out having bene acquitted of all charges.

"I know people out there won't believe it...that's their prerogative if that's what they want to do. But I think he'd get a huge babyface reaction. I don't know...I don't know how much of the mainstream wrestling audience would be following this. Obviously the hardcore people are, people that are in the news, people that know Ted obviously are. I don't know that, so that's why I put it slightly under 50%. But I'd love to see Ted come back and do something."

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription