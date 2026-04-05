Jim Ross Explains How He'd Like To See WWE Utilize John Cena After In-Ring Retirement

When John Cena retired from professional wrestling last year, he was adamant that he would still be involved with WWE, and ended up signing a five-year deal with the company as a brand ambassador. Last week, Cena's first appearance since retiring was confirmed when he was made the host of WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, which opens the door for him to tackle any other non-wrestling related roles in the industry, and now AEW commentator Jim Ross has shared how he'd like Cena to be utilized in WWE going forward.

During a recent episode of "Grilling JR," Ross explained that he'd be interested to watch Cena at the announce desk in the near future. "I'd like to hear John's commentary. He's smart. He's got a way with words, and I'm curious as to how he might do in that role. There's no doubt in my mind he's got the talent for it, but I don't know if that he would be content with that or not, but he'll do a good job. No doubt about that in my view."

Following the announcement that Cena will appear at WrestleMania 42, it was reported that the 17-time World Champion was made the host due to lower-than-expected ticket sales for the two-night event. Last week, "Wrestling Observer's" Dave Meltzer revealed that ticket sales for night one of WrestleMania are 39,866, and 41,330 for night two, which is 13.3 percent lower than last year's show.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.