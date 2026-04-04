WWE SmackDown 4/3/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

"Randy called me. He said 'the business didn't pass you by, it's just gone in the direction that none of us like.'"

I'm well aware Pat McAfee was referring to the days of the Attitude Era during a conversation that himself and Randy Orton had on the phone off-screen, but it's also a perfectly poetic way of summing up how I felt about this segment as my brain recovered trying to figure out what I had just watched and why it had happened.

First off, McAfee's return to WWE programming and abrupt alliance with Orton was so incredibly out of left field. I know that WWE was going for shock value with his return, and while I think that they certainly achieved that, I don't think it played out quite the way that they were hoping it would. It wasn't a good surprise at all, and was a lot to take in all at once in the worst way possible.

Second, McAfee's promo segment didn't really feel like it was well thought out. WWE and the professional wrestling business as a whole have mostly moved away from the mentality that main eventers need to be big men. In my mind, it doesn't really make sense for Orton or McAfee to all of a sudden be claiming that the professional wrestling business needs more big men like Orton when that's had absolutely nothing to do with the storyline between Orton and Rhodes or all of the voices Orton's been hearing in his head. It has nothing to do with anything, and just didn't need to be part of any of this at all.

Third, this could not have more clearly been a desperate ploy from WWE to try driving up WrestleMania ticket sales with only weeks left before the Premium Live Event. They didn't even try to hide it, with McAfee outright questioning how he didn't know why WrestleMania 42 hadn't been completely sold out when that didn't really have anything to do with this entire segment otherwise.

Fourth, this segment is the perfect example of why much of the build to WrestleMania 42 has been absolutely atrocious. It's been weeks upon weeks of similar segments with the same people until WWE decides to pull a completely random swerve out of nowhere as a means of trying to drive up fan interest in their product and the event on the whole. In my opinion, if WWE just put in as much time to properly telling a story as they do with these really random surprises, then they would have the same – if not a significantly better – outcome that would grab the attention of fans.

Written by Olivia Quinlan