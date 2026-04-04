WWE's Jacob Fatu On 2025 Absence: 'I Probably Missed Out On A Lot Of Opportunities'

Last October, Jacob Fatu seemed on track for a promotion to the Undisputed WWE Championship scene. Instead, Fatu found himself abruptly written off of WWE television so he could reportedly recover from a dental procedure.

During an interview with CBS Sports, Fatu opened up about the mixed emotions that arose in the midst of his on-screen absence, which spanned nearly three months. "I probably missed out on a lot of opportunities, but it is what it is," Fatu said. "They say in this business, 'Things happen, and the show must go on.' I missed out, but what was I going to do? I couldn't sit there and dwell. No, none of that. I felt that way the first month, but after that, you must learn to keep moving and keep pushing. Instead of the past, you must manifest for the future. I really had to double back and tap in with myself, mentally and physically. I had to remember who 'The Samoan Werewolf' Jacob Fatu was at the end of the day."

Fatu eventually returned to WWE screens when he interfered in the Three Stages of Hell Match between Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes on the January 9 edition of "WWE SmackDown." "The Samoan Werewolf" beat down both men, though his brawl with Rhodes allowed McIntyre to escape the steel cage and reclaim the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Currently, Fatu is set to clash with McIntyre in an Unsanctioned Match at WWE WrestleMania 42. This comes after Fatu prevented McIntyre from retaining the title in a rematch against Rhodes on March 6.