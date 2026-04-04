Backstage Report On Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling's New TV Deal

It was announced earlier in the week that Scott D'Amore's Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling announced a TV deal with one of the leading sports stations in Canada, TSN. Not much was immediately made available about the deal, but Dave Meltzer did provide some new information in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

According to Meltzer, in addition to the confirmation that MLP's show will be a one-hour program aired on a week night that will debut in July, it will also air in a regular, consistent time slot. Meltzer reported that the show will not be preempted, as TSN has five different channels. He said there are plenty of timeslots the company could utilize to avoid "AEW Dynamite," "WWE NXT," and "TNA iMPACT" throughout the week.

He wrote he believes that the 10-11 p.m. timeslot on Wednesday would make the most sense, as the show would get the benefit of a "Dynamite" lead-in. Meltzer noted that the promotions would be working together for a while, at least, as AEW President Tony Khan went to the March 27 tapings. Ring of Honor and Maple Leaf Pro previously announced their partnership for a Global Wars event, which then took place on the 27th in ROH's usual timeslot.

Reports of MLP's television deal first emerged back in October when PWInsider reported there were meetings held in Canada between networks to determine what station would host MLP. At the time, it was reported MLP's weekly programming would have a centralized broadcast in Canada, despite the promotion's pay-per-view events being available beyond the country's border.