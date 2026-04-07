Michael Cole Admits He 'Screwed Up' Finish Of WWE WrestleMania 37 Main Event

In the heat of the moment, as a commentator, things get said. Not privately, but publicly for millions watching from home can hear. Enter Michael Cole. The legendary lead play-by-play commentator for WWE, who, starting in 1997, has been the voice for every stupendous moment the Stamford-based promotion has put together. Although it's a great job for any journalist looking for their next big thrill, sometimes, slip-ups can be made in that fast-paced environment. For Cole, there is one particular call that he is still ashamed of.

"This is live television. We're saying a million words a night. You're always going to mess up," the voice of multi-eras told "The Sal Licata Show" before naming which call he still regrets to this day. "I had a massive screw up in the WrestleMania, where Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair headlined WrestleMania...I screwed up at the finish. I was embarrassed by it. I apologized to both of the women afterward. They understand that things happen. The fans have never, to this day, let me forget about it. But it's something that I regretted. I'd love to have it back if I could."

The call that Cole accidentally made came towards the end, when Belair landed her KOD finisher on Banks, solidifying her as the "NewEST" WWE SmackDown Women's Champion (now renamed the WWE Women's World Championship). Cole had thought that Banks kicked out until his broadcast partner, Corey Graves, corrected him. Still, for most watching the moment unveil itself minute-by-minute, the emotions were running high for everyone involved. The former "Legit Boss" and "The EST" made history by becoming the first two African-American women to headline "The Showcase of the Immortals." Not to mention, WrestleMania 37 was the first post-pandemic show where fans were allowed to attend in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Sal Licata Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.