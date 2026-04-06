Trick Williams Comments On Not Facing Carmelo Hayes At WWE WrestleMania 42

Trick Williams has spoken about not facing off against his long-time WWE rival and former tag team partner, Carmelo Hayes, at this month's WrestleMania.

Williams has booked his spot at this year's WrestleMania 42, where he will face Sami Zayn for the WWE United States Championship. Some expected Williams to go head-to-head with Hayes at "The Show of Shows," which he joked he doesn't want to do. However, he also complimented his former friend and said that he will get his chance to shine.

"You know, we got a lot of history back in the day, but honestly, you know, I'm glad I don't have to beat down a black man on WrestleMania [laughs]. I don't care who's in front of me. Everybody got to get it," he joked. "Me and Melo, we go way back, of course, and I would love to see him get his moment, and he deserves that. And you never know, he probably still will. He carried that US title, you know, great, so he deserves his moment. I'm sure he's going to get his moment."

Williams rose to prominence on "WWE NXT" after featuring alongside Hayes, before the two formed a tag team and later feuded with each other. Williams, though, may not be in Hayes' good books at the moment, after Williams cost him his US title in his match with Zayn.

There's no indication yet whether Hayes will also be included in the match between Williams and Zayn. Williams has clarified that he has no issues with Hayes and that, despite them no longer being friends, they share mutual respect. He also praised his former tag team partner, calling him a generational talent. As of this writing, Hayes and Williams are not set to face each other at WrestleMania 42, but given their history, it's likely they will run it back in the future and recreate the magic.