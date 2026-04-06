Booker T Says Sid Eudy Should Have Been In WWE Hall Of Fame A Long Time Ago

Sid Eudy's WWE Hall of Fame induction has been a long time coming, and the likes of Booker T are glad it has finally happened.

Eudy, who also went by the ring names Sycho Sid and Sid Vicious, will be a part of the Class of 2026 of the WWE Hall of Fame, and the news has put a smile on Booker T's face, who spoke glowingly about the late star on his "Hall of Fame" show.

"Big ups to Sid Vicious for going into the WWE Hall of Fame. I really appreciate the WWE for finally getting Sid in there. I think he should have been there a long time ago, said Booker T.

Booker T's thoughts about Eudy's Hall of Fame induction being long overdue were echoed by fellow Hall of Famer Jim Ross, who attributed the wait to politics. The "WWE NXT" commentator further explained that Eudy made a huge contribution not just to the pro wrestling business as a whole, but to him personally, recalling how Eudy gave him the first pair of boots he wore in WCW.

"This is a guy who did so much for the business, did so much for myself. I remember my first pair of boots that I wore on WCW televisions, Sid Vicious gave me those boots, man," he recalled. "It was a great time and Sid Vicious was the one who kicked it all off, man. I appreciate Sid Vicious and I love Sid Vicious [for] what he did for my brother and I back in the day. Even let us, my brother and I, stay at his apartment for like three months, you know, until he couldn't stand it no more."

Eudy made an impact on several pro wrestling promotions in the '90s, including WCW and WWE, as well as ECW — where he had a brief stint — which was recently detailed by Rob Van Dam.