AEW's Brody King On Current Popularity: 'People Are Frustrated'

AEW's Brody King has been vocal about his dislike of ICE and he has detailed why he isn't shy about expressing his opinions.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion recently spoke to Denise Salcedo about his stance against ICE, which has led to anti-ICE chants during his matches on AEW television. He attributed the chants to public frustration over the current situation.

"Well, it's funny cause I wore the 'abolish ICE' shirt at Arena Mexico, almost a year now. I think it was June of last year and the 'F**k ICE' chants happened this year right before Australia. So it like got a lot of attention for the shirt and then it out of nowhere kind of picked up more attention," he said. "I mean, obviously, you know, the state of things gets more boiled over. People are frustrated and that's going to come out in certain ways and I can't think of a more positive way for it to come out than them chanting it at a wrestling show."

The AEW star explained that his decision to speak out against what he felt was unjust stemmed from his desire to have someone stand up for the things he strongly believed in when he was younger.

"When I was younger, I always wanted somebody that felt like me on TV or wherever, like

to express the way that they felt and so I can have someone to like you know, champion for me. And if I can be that for other people that are being marginalized, then I want to be that for them. And you know, everyone tries to bring up the political thing. In my opinion, it's just what's right and what's wrong. And there's a lot of wrong happening in the world and if I can speak out against it, then I will," he said.

King pointed to WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley — who was also at the convention where he was interviewed — to highlight how there are others in the pro wrestling business who speak out against what they believe is wrong.