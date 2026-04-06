Matt Hardy Believes He Knows Why Penta Has Found 'More Success' In WWE Than Rey Fenix

Penta has become a huge success for WWE ever since he traded AEW for the promotion, but his brother Rey Fenix hasn't found the same level of success, which Matt Hardy recently analyzed.

The former AEW star is currently the WWE Intercontinental Champion, a title he won just over a year after his WWE debut. WWE fans seem to adore the Mexican star, but Fenix has been rather subdued in WWE, a situation Hardy attributes to Penta's character being stronger than Fenix's.

"That's one thing, too, even one thing I harp on so much now, too, like character. You know, character is so important. I was watching WWE Unreal again, and Penta is someone that was on there. And this is one little side topic I am going to say, but I think the reason he has found much more success than Rey Fenix in WWE right now is because he has so much character and so much personality. And he really emphasizes that. And his whole thing about you know, 'no fear' is so great," said Hardy on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast.

Penta's character seems to have resonated with fans, thanks to his incredible athleticism in the ring, his larger-than-life entrance, and the fearless attitude that Hardy alluded to. The masked star also appears to have a drive for success, which was evident in interviews following his Intercontinental title win, where he spoke about working toward and dreaming of winning a WWE title for two decades.

Penta will likely have the most important day of his WWE career at WrestleMania 42, where he will put his title on the line against Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh, Rusev, and Je'Von Evans in a ladder match.