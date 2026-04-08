WWE's Bayley Explains How She Recovers From Wrestling

Even "Role Models" need a time out from time to time. Whether she's empowering young female wrestlers through her training camps, or trying to achieve gold in the women's tag team division, Bayley is all about the R&R (rest and relaxation) that comes with a day off. The first-ever Women's Grand Slam Champion discloses how she likes to recuperate.

"My gym. I have my whole, like, a big old sauna. I have my nice cold tub, that I hate to do. And I bought this wood fired tub," she described on "A Shot of Brandi" with Brandi Rhodes.

While she enjoys the fruits of her labor with all the new appliances she currently has in her home, Bayley's nesting ways will have to be put on hold for the next several weeks, as she and Lyra Valkyria are gunning to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 42 on April 18 or April 19. They are just one of three teams heading into Las Vegas who will compete in this fatal four-way, which also includes former champions Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair, Hall of Famers The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie), and the current champions, The Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax and Lash Legend).

Should Bayley and Valkyria capture these titles, it will be their third and second time holding them, respectively. Bayley was the first inaugural champion to hold that title, alongside her friend and former WWE star, Sasha Banks (now performing under Mercedes Moné).

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "A Shot of Brandi w/Brandi Rhodes" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.