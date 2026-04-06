AJ Styles Comments On Possibility Of Doing A Run-In At WWE WrestleMania 42

This past January, AJ Styles retired from professional wrestling after losing a career-threatening match to GUNTHER at the Royal Rumble, but some fans still think "The Phenomenal One" will appear in a WWE ring again in the near future. Although Styles is no longer interested in competing as an active star for now, many veterans have often made run-ins or brief appearances at WrestleMania in the past, but during a recent episode of "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast," the 48-year-old shut down the possibility of him returning at "The Show of Shows" this year.

"Listen guys, that's not going to happen, okay? I'm not going to do that. So don't count on it," he stated. "Let me just enjoy this for a little bit guys. Never say never, but at the moment, there's no reason, I get it."

Styles has already began many projects post retirement, as he recently started a new backstage role in WWE as a talent scout while also training his second oldest son to become a professional wrestler. That said, Styles has admitted that the most difficult aspect of retirement so far is trying to stay in shape instead of putting on unnecessary weight. In two weeks, Styles will also be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame alongside other legends such as Stephanie McMahon, Ax and Smash of Demolition, Sid Vicious, Bad News Brown, and NBA icon Dennis Rodman.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.