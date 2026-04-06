The Acclaimed Call Truce At Indie Show, Anthony Bowens Doubts Full AEW Reunion

For the last year, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster have either been at each other's throats, or teaming together while still also at each other's throats. Either way, Bowens and Caster have long been removed from their glory days as former AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed, and with Bowens now seeking to join The Opps, it felt like there would be no resolution to the duo's issues.

But that all changed this past weekend thanks to the event WrestlePro X, where Bowens defeated Caster in singles action with a Crucifix Roll Up. After the match, Bowens called Caster back to the ring, and the two proceeded to bury the hatchet, including doing their old scissor taunt. But while doing so, Bowens hinted that the truce between them would not extend back to AEW TV, or anywhere else for that matter.

"We may have had our differences over the last year, but this is a special night," Bowens said. "This is ten years of WrestlePro! And I don't think we're ever going to be in the ring again with each other. So I figure why not call it a truce? Nothing else needs to be said, except for this."

THE ACCLAIMED REUNITED THIS WEEKEND. ✂️ After Anthony Bowens defeated Max Caster at WrestlePro X... Bowens called Caster back into the ring and called a truce between them. The two then scissored and hugged. pic.twitter.com/wdjK6A7ULB — Drainmaker (@TheDrainmaker) April 5, 2026

With Bowens still comfortably featured in AEW, including coming up short against Jon Moxley in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator match last Thursday on "AEW Collision," Caster has been nowhere to be seen. The long-time AEW vet disappeared from AEW television towards the start of the year, having last wrestled a match for the promotion back in December 2025. "The Best Wrestler Alive" has only sparingly worked on the independent scene in 2026 as well, wrestling matches for Beyond Wrestling, House of Glory, and the WrestlePro match against Bowens.