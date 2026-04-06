New Japan Pro Wrestling Announces 2026 G1 Climax Tournament Schedule

NJPW crowned a new IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Callum Newman at Sakura Genesis. Gabe Kidd is back and has declared war on his former promotion and they're gearing up for the Best of Super Juniors tournament. Beyond BOSJ is the prestigious G1 Climax tournament. During Wrestle Kingdom 20, it was announced that Night 1 of the tournament would kick off at the NOW Arena Chicago, Illinois.

NJPW has released the rest of the tournament dates. Night two begins one week after the kickoff back in Japan. Beginning on July 18 & 19, the G1 will take place at Hokkai Kita Yell in Sapporo, Hokkaido. The tournament stretches across July into August with the finals coming on August 15 & 16 at Ryogoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo.

Opening Day: July 11 NOW Arena, Hoffman Estates IL USA

Day 2 & 3: July 18 & 19 Hokkai Kita Yell, Sapporo, Hokkaido

Day 4: July 21 Sendai Sun Plaza Hall, Miyagi

Day 5: July 22 Aore Nagaoka, Niigata

Day 6 & 7 July 25 & 26: Ebara Wave Arena Ota (Ota-ku Gymnasium), Tokyo

Day 8: July 29 Yamato Arena, Osaka

Day 9: July 31 Takamatsu City Gymnasium, Kagawa

Day 10: August 1 Sun Plaza Hall, Hiroshima

Day 11: August 2 International Center, Fukuoka

Day 12: August 6 Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

Day 13: August 8 Yokohama Budokan, Kanagawa

Day 14: August 9 G Messe, Gunma

Day 15: August 11 Nisho Highway Arena, Tsu City, Mie

Day 16: August 12 Act City Hamamatsu, Shizuoka

Day 17: August 13 Korakuen Hall Tokyo

Finals Weekend August 15 & 16 Ryogoku Sumo Hall, Tokyo

The tournament ends exactly two weeks before AEW ALL IN. Tony Khan has hinted that AEW talent will be involved in the tournament. Over the weekend, Will Ospreay expressed his desire to compete in the G1 again. He competed at Sakura Genesis alongside United Empire members, HENARE & Great-O-Khan. Following the show, Ospreay asked for Newman's help in AEW with the Death Riders. He's headed back to NJPW to compete for the Never Six-Man titles at Wrestling Dontaku on May 4.