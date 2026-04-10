AEW's MJF Explains Why He Respects Timothee Chalamet & WWE Star Seth Rollins

It doesn't seem as though there would be many out there that could inspire AEW star MJF. After all, the 30 year old is now a two-time AEW Men's World Champion, arguably the biggest star in the promotion, and perhaps the most successful homegrown wrestler AEW has ever developed. But even with all that working for him, and the fact that he has no trouble reminding people of his accolades, MJF even has people that he looks to for inspiration.

During an appearance on "Games with Names," MJF was asked by host Julian Edelman who inspired him. The AEW Champ named a WWE star who he has recently befriended, and an actor whom MJF feels a kinship with due to their similar paths towards success.

"So I'm going to say, even though I think he's in hot water now for a really dumb reason, Timothee Chalamet specifically," MJF said. "What he's been able to accomplish at such a young age, you want to talk about a student of the game, this guy lives and breathes and dies acting, clearly, and he takes his craft incredibly seriously. And he's so young.

"I feel like a kindred spirit to him in that sense, because in my industry, all the top guys, one of them which you met, my good friend Seth Rollins, f*****g great professional wrestler. Incredible. He's also a great football analyst. The guy's the man...He's killing it. But a lot of the guys that are in a top position are in their 40s and 50s. And it's the same thing in my sport. A lot of the guys are in their 40s and 50s. I'm 29, about to be 30. So I'm, by a wide margin, to be honest, the youngest top guy in my industry right now. And that doesn't happen unless you just dedicate your life to something. So I respect Timothee Chalament in that sense."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Games with Names" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription