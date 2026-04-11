Ricky Saints Says Some Fans Look Down On WWE NXT Out Of 'Ignorance'

Former NXT Champion Ricky Saints made the jump from AEW to WWE back in February 2025 just days after receiving his release from Tony Khan's company. Despite his then-13 years in the business, starting with some early matches as enhancement talent in WWE before debuting with NWA in 2012, Saints started in "WWE NXT." Many fans believing he should have debuted on the main roster, or at least have been called up by now. Saints, however, lauded "NXT" and its talent on the "Getting Over: Wrestling Podcast" and said he believes "NXT" is truly the third brand.

"The wrestling that we have on this television show is rivaled with not only the other brands within this company, but other companies out there in the world," Saints said. "I think some of it has to do with how [the fans] perceive 'NXT' and it's kind of ignorant, to be real with you. You look at it a certain way, just from a topical view, you're just like, 'Meh.' But, I say just to give it a chance. Actually watch it. You can see these people grow and bloom in a way that you wouldn't be able to do in the past days... On a weekly basis you're seeing these people grow, and it's amazing."

Saints put over the women of "NXT," citing the recent main event match pitting Lola Vice against Kendal Grey ahead of Stand & Deliver. He said you wouldn't be able to see the growth of stars back in the day, unless you were a big tape trader. Saints said everyone in "NXT" has an innate passion about wrestling that he finds very endearing.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Getting Over: Wrestling Podcast" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.