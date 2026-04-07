Drew McIntyre Reflects On Latest WWE Title Run: 'There Needed To Be A Shake-Up'

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has explained why he had to win the title from Cody Rhodes in January.

McIntyre secured a surprise win over Rhodes in January, which was his fourth world title reign in WWE, and thinks that the title change was needed to spice things up on "WWE SmackDown."

"[The title win was] Awesome. Nobody saw it coming for one. I think everybody assumed that the Cody Express would keep moving on forward. He's been in that position for a long time and after he finished the story, he was on absolute fire. And I'm not saying he wasn't doing a great job. He's a great champion. He's a great performer, but it was a lot of the same. And I think there needed to be a shakeup. And there was a shakeup that no one saw coming when I won in Berlin," he said on "Insight."

The Scotsman is convinced that Rhodes needed to be put in a position where he could chase for the title once again, which he feels "The American Nightmare" was missing.

"And I could hear — my hearing is not great these days — and I could hear the crowd, I could hear the response, I could see the response, and it put Cody in a position where he had to chase. Gave Cody a bit of that edge back which he, in my opinion, desperately needed. And for me, it gave me some of that legitimacy, [saying] 'Oh yeah, Drew can win the big one and we're not going to be so sympathetic. We need to start cheering for this guy,'" said McIntyre.

McIntyre also argued that him winning the world title from Rhodes made "SmackDown" more compelling to watch, not just because Rhodes had to chase the title, but also because McIntyre's character was hated by fans. The brief title run was even more special for McIntyre, as he got to walk out to the ring with the world title in his home country of Scotland for the first time in his career.