WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2026: Biggest Winners And Losers
We are just three days removed from "WWE NXT" Stand & Deliver 2026, and just hours away from the next episode of "NXT!" We're already broken down all the things we loved and hated about the developmental brand's biggest show of the year, as well as predicted where various wrestlers and storylines will go from here. But before we officially turn the page on Stand & Deliver, it's time to officially name some winners and losers!
Whose stock was raised the highest by their performance over the weekend — or by their win big at the PLE? In contrast, who walked out of Saturday night with significantly lower prospects than they had before? Here are the biggest winners and biggest losers from "WWE NXT" Stand & Deliver 2026!
Loser: Birthright
I know, it was the pre-show, but how can you lead with anything else than Birthright being a loser? It was their first big match as a new heel stable, and they blew it. We didn't do super great in our collective WINC predictions for Stand & Deliver, but at least the other matches we got wrong were coin flips. This one seemed like an absolute lock – how do you book your generational villain group to stumble right out of the gate? And it's not like they were up against Asuka in 2016 here; when you can't beat Hank and Tank and a pack of WWE Speed title contenders, what are you even doing here?
Maybe Shawn Michaels has some brilliant plan to rehabilitate things from here, but it's going to be hard to take Birthright seriously with this loss so early on their record. And maybe that's the point – maybe a group led by Lexis King and Stacks Lorenzo was never going to be a big deal in "NXT." But if that's the case, they're losers for good, not just because of this one match.
Winner: Myles Borne
Johnny Gargano has been a bit of a joke on the main roster in recent months, but he's still a big deal in "NXT," especially when he brings it Johnny Takeover style like he did at Stand & Deliver. For that reason, getting the win over him was huge for a prospect like Myles Borne, who earned a big ol' feather in his cap as men's North American Champion by beating an iconic "Black and Gold" superstar. It helps that the two men put on a definite Match of the Night contender, and almost certainly stole the show for a majority of fans.
Borne has some big shoes to fill as North American Champion after being the man to end Ethan Page's 273-day reign, and this was a very nice start. He can't face "NXT" Triple Crown Champions for every defense, but this was a massive step forward in terms of legitimacy for the young star and his nascent run as champion.
Loser (probably): The NXT women's division
Don't get me wrong – the NXT women's division is in good hands with its current champions, Lola Vice and Tatum Paxley, who should serve to anchor it for some time going forward. And with the likes of Kendal Grey hanging around and the consistent ability to import new talent from EVOLVE, overall things will be just fine. But if the three women's matches at Stand & Deliver are any indication, the division might be in for a reset, especially considering how close we are to WrestleMania.
All three women's matches included a major female star that's been rumored to be main roster bound sooner rather than later: former women's champion Jacy Jayne, Blake Monroe, and Sol Ruca. Jayne lost her title and Monroe failed to win the women's North American Championship back, meaning both are free and clear for post-WrestleMania call-ups if WWE so desires. As for Ruca, it might be slightly surprising if her feud with Zaria only goes for one match, but you'd think if it was going to be a long feud, Ruca would have lost. Instead, she won clean, which means that if she does get called up soon, the story of ZaRuca is already wrapped up nice and neat. I'm not saying any of all of these women are definitely about to get called up, but it's about that time of the year. Don't be surprised to see any or all of these three anchors of the "NXT" women's division gone by May – it's a bit of a shock to me that they're not gone already.
Winner: Patience
Patience was the theme of this year's Stand & Deliver, particularly in terms of the two new champions crowned on the show. It's especially clear in the case of Tony D'Angelo, who has been on the developmental brand since the days of "NXT 2.0" and who, after years of watching his peers get called up to the main roster, finally captured the NXT Championship on Saturday. We're talking almost five full years of waiting for D'Angelo; the man competed at NXT WarGames 2021 alongside Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes. For him to finally capture the gold at Stand & Deliver (against three men who were newer to the promotion than he was, but who had all managed a run with the top title before D'Angelo) was a massive win for the concept of waiting for your turn.
Similarly, Lola Vice has been part of "NXT" since 2022 and has been positioned as a women's title contender since 2024. She's had numerous shots at the belt, but could never seem to capture it. In fact, she's been in contention long enough for a younger phenomenon to emerge in Kendal Grey, who could easily have been the one to end Jacy Jayne's reign. Instead, it's finally Vice's time. On a night she could have been skipped over by a rising talent from the next generation of "NXT" stars, she instead made good on her years of waiting and is finally on top of the deepest division in wrestling.
Saturday night, the primary sentiment I heard from fans about Stand & Deliver was "good for Lola and good for Tony." It's a sentiment I share. Their patience paid off.