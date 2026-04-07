WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2026: Biggest Winners And Losers

Don't get me wrong – the NXT women's division is in good hands with its current champions, Lola Vice and Tatum Paxley, who should serve to anchor it for some time going forward. And with the likes of Kendal Grey hanging around and the consistent ability to import new talent from EVOLVE, overall things will be just fine. But if the three women's matches at Stand & Deliver are any indication, the division might be in for a reset, especially considering how close we are to WrestleMania.

All three women's matches included a major female star that's been rumored to be main roster bound sooner rather than later: former women's champion Jacy Jayne, Blake Monroe, and Sol Ruca. Jayne lost her title and Monroe failed to win the women's North American Championship back, meaning both are free and clear for post-WrestleMania call-ups if WWE so desires. As for Ruca, it might be slightly surprising if her feud with Zaria only goes for one match, but you'd think if it was going to be a long feud, Ruca would have lost. Instead, she won clean, which means that if she does get called up soon, the story of ZaRuca is already wrapped up nice and neat. I'm not saying any of all of these women are definitely about to get called up, but it's about that time of the year. Don't be surprised to see any or all of these three anchors of the "NXT" women's division gone by May – it's a bit of a shock to me that they're not gone already.