WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2026: Where Do We Go From Here?
This past Saturday, "WWE NXT" stars showed up and showed out at Stand & Deliver 2026, the biggest event on the "NXT" calendar (despite not taking place over WrestleMania weekend). It was a night of grudge matches and battles for the gold, with the brand's two top titles both changing hands, but now that it's over, it's time to look ahead to Tuesday's "NXT" and beyond!
What does "NXT" look like with Lola Vice and Tony D'Angelo on top? Is the feud between Tatum Paxley and Blake Monroe really over now that Paxley has her women's North American title belt back? And are former best friends Sol Ruca and Zaria done with each other after just one match? WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2026 is in the books — where do we go from here?
In the era of Lola Vice, is Fatal Influence main-roster bound?
At Stand and Deliver, Lola Vice got her long-overdue reward, in the form of Jacy Jayne's "NXT" Women's Championship. To dethrone a dominant force like Jayne is no small feat, and if the accomplishment itself is indicative of the future, then Vice could very well be in for a lengthy reign as the "NXT" Women's Champion. On the flip side: With Jayne having reached the pinnacle of excellence in "NXT," is it time for her to head up to the hallowed main roster? What will become of her lackeys, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid, who only debuted on the "NXT" roster in 2024? Where does Kendal Grey, arguably WWE's hottest rising star, fit into all of this?
Breaking down Stand and Deliver's finish leads us to a few conclusions. First, Jayne is probably main roster bound. Not only has she peaked in "NXT," having won the "NXT" Women's Championship twice (and sporting lengthy reigns both times), the fact that Vice pinned Jayne in such a definitive fashion shouldn't have Jayne any opportunity to contest the results of the match. Jayne might try to challenge for the title one more time, just to give the story an airtight ending? Afterwards, though, it's pretty safe to say that Jayne is main roster-bound. I can't say the same for Henley and Reid. Henley still has so much to do in "NXT," and Reid is just not ready to stand on her own yet, nevermind hang with the main roster. If Jayne does stick around for a bit longer to challenge for Vice's new title, I can imagine they'd tie up the Fatal Influence storyline there.
Where Stand and Deliver's finish closed the books on Jayne, it opened a new chapter in the form of Vice and Grey. Grey was not involved in the decision that gave Vice her title, and given Grey's incredible success in "NXT," I'd bet good money that WWE will run Vice and Grey at some point this year. The two of them had a halfway decent match to decide Jayne's Number One Contender on the March 31 episode of "NXT," and technically, the result of that match was never definitively wrapped up. That could easily be a sticking point when WWE decide to run Vice and Grey back. Whether lightning will strike twice for Vice, however...
In the time between, there are plenty of women ready and willing for a chance at the "NXT" Women's Championship. Henley, Kelani Jordan, Jaida Parker, Reid are viable "NXT" contenders for the new champion, and with "NXT's" partnership with TNA, the possibilities become even more endless. The era of Vice is now.
Written by Angeline Phu
What next for Sol Ruca and Zaria?
Sol Ruca scored the victory in what one can only assume is the first leg of the rivalry with her former tag partner in Zaria, delivering three separate Sol Snatchers to put her away.
And considering theirs was a feud catalyzed by the NXT Women's title won by Lola Vice on Saturday, one would expect Ruca to at the very least try and pursue another shot at the title. However, it's hardly as though Zaria is going to let sleeping dogs lie in any circumstance going forward, and a rematch seems more than likely over the next few months.
Certainly in the case of Ruca it seems as though a main roster call-up is on the horizon, so time-old tradition would dictate she has a job to do on the way out; Zaria beating her to become the new top heel in "NXT" and chasing Vice just feels like the path of least resistance in that respect.
The theme of the feud has been Zaria's belief that she will never prosper in the shadow of her former partner, so that feels like the perfect precedent for some form of "Loser Leaves" stipulation or extreme gimmick match.
Even if that's not the case the pair will be occupying the same atmosphere and however long it may take to come to fruition is besides the point. Zaria and Ruca will surely renew their acquaintance in their pursuit of glory and gold, probably sooner rather than later.
Written by Max Everett
Are Tatum Paxley and Blake Monroe destined for round two?
Tatum Paxley successfully retained her Women's North American Championship over Blake Monroe, in what kind of felt more like a full-blown championship victory after Monroe took custody of the title and had been carrying it around for weeks before Stand & Deliver. On a card of incredibly solid matches, the women put on one of the best of the night, and that's one of the reasons why Monroe and Paxley may not be done with one another just yet.
This was round one of what very well could be a bigger feud for Paxley and Monroe, especially as the NXT Women's Championship scene is filling up fast following Lola Vice's victory, though it's doubtful Vice loses that title anytime soon. Paxley could drag out the "Woman From Hell" persona in Monroe, something we got a peek of during their Stand & Deliver bout, and they could work their way into a hardcore match, like a street fight, as a cage match might be too soon following Paxley's March 17 feud-ender with Izzi Dame.
It seems like the next "NXT" premium live event is Battleground, which took place over Memorial Day weekend last year, giving these women plenty of time to terrorize one another backstage. That's a pretty long time away, however, around seven weeks, if that's even when the next "NXT" PLE would take place, alongside that weekend's Saturday Night's Main Event, which is just my educated guess. Paxley and Monroe could have another straight-up singles match between now and then, one that ends in shenanigans, likely a disqualification leading to a stipulation, making their third match different and special.
No woman, outside of Paxley, Dame, Monroe, and Thea Hail, have been involved in the Women's North American Championship scene in quite some time, making it hard to picture a new challenger emerging for Paxley. Monroe hasn't so much as looked the way of the NXT Women's Championship, following her first promo on "NXT" where she declared herself the next champion. While she should very well be moving on to that scene as a heel to face off against Vice, if she's not taking the title off Vice in her first attempt, it's best she stay away from it. Working with Paxley, who she has obvious in-ring chemistry with, as seen at Stand & Deliver, may be the best bet for her as she awaits a previously reported call-up to the main roster.
Written by Daisy Ruth
How does Tony D'Angelo start his reign?
Tony D'Angelo won the NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver after pinning Joe Hendry in a four-way also involving former champions Ethan Page and Ricky Saints, and considering that neither of them factored into the final decision it seems likely that those two challengers will continue their pursuit of a second reign moving forward.
D'Angelo is among the most tenured names on the "WWE NXT" roster at this point, and during his time as "The Don" made more than enough enemies including his very own right hand man, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo.
Lorenzo turned on D'Angelo during the faction feud between The Family and Dark State, scoring back-to-back singles victories over the man that brought him into the fold and inheriting the Heritage Cup as a result. D'Angelo later took that Cup and threw it off a bridge, effectively retiring the title, and went on to beat Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino in a Family triple threat match to cap off their feud at the time. But one would also expect Lorenzo to be licking his lips at the idea of taking another title from the man he stabbed in the back.
That would put D'Angelo in the crosshairs of Birthright, and while Lorenzo would be the most obvious choice to challenge him, it could also be something Lexis King views as an ample opportunity to stamp his mark on the roster. There is also Charlie Dempsey, the newest addition to the faction, and the man that D'Angelo had originally beaten to become Heritage Cup champion.
Hendry could always come back for a rematch, though he will have a hard time justifying why after he was himself beaten on Saturday. And there is also the looming shadow of Dark State, individually taken out by D'Angelo on his way to the title while swearing they will get back on track. Dion Lennox has set his sights on Myles Borne and the North American Championship, but he also promised Saquon Shugars and Osiris Griffin that he would line something up for them.
There are more than enough names on the roster with an ax to grind against the new NXT Champion, so ultimately time will tell which direction the story takes.
Written by Max Everett