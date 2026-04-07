WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2026: Where Do We Go From Here?

At Stand and Deliver, Lola Vice got her long-overdue reward, in the form of Jacy Jayne's "NXT" Women's Championship. To dethrone a dominant force like Jayne is no small feat, and if the accomplishment itself is indicative of the future, then Vice could very well be in for a lengthy reign as the "NXT" Women's Champion. On the flip side: With Jayne having reached the pinnacle of excellence in "NXT," is it time for her to head up to the hallowed main roster? What will become of her lackeys, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid, who only debuted on the "NXT" roster in 2024? Where does Kendal Grey, arguably WWE's hottest rising star, fit into all of this?

Breaking down Stand and Deliver's finish leads us to a few conclusions. First, Jayne is probably main roster bound. Not only has she peaked in "NXT," having won the "NXT" Women's Championship twice (and sporting lengthy reigns both times), the fact that Vice pinned Jayne in such a definitive fashion shouldn't have Jayne any opportunity to contest the results of the match. Jayne might try to challenge for the title one more time, just to give the story an airtight ending? Afterwards, though, it's pretty safe to say that Jayne is main roster-bound. I can't say the same for Henley and Reid. Henley still has so much to do in "NXT," and Reid is just not ready to stand on her own yet, nevermind hang with the main roster. If Jayne does stick around for a bit longer to challenge for Vice's new title, I can imagine they'd tie up the Fatal Influence storyline there.

Where Stand and Deliver's finish closed the books on Jayne, it opened a new chapter in the form of Vice and Grey. Grey was not involved in the decision that gave Vice her title, and given Grey's incredible success in "NXT," I'd bet good money that WWE will run Vice and Grey at some point this year. The two of them had a halfway decent match to decide Jayne's Number One Contender on the March 31 episode of "NXT," and technically, the result of that match was never definitively wrapped up. That could easily be a sticking point when WWE decide to run Vice and Grey back. Whether lightning will strike twice for Vice, however...

In the time between, there are plenty of women ready and willing for a chance at the "NXT" Women's Championship. Henley, Kelani Jordan, Jaida Parker, Reid are viable "NXT" contenders for the new champion, and with "NXT's" partnership with TNA, the possibilities become even more endless. The era of Vice is now.

Written by Angeline Phu