WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

It has been a long time coming but Stand & Deliver saw Lola Vice take her place atop the "WWE NXT" women's division by pinning Jacy Jayne to take her title after a really fun match.

Sure, there were a few black-outs through unfortunate happenstance. But everything leading up to and after them was solidly worked and any three of Vice, Jayne, or Kendal Grey had their own justification to walk away with the win. Theirs was a bout that captured the very essence of a triple threat contest; one competitor had another out for the count, only for the third in the moment to come in and ensure the match continued.

Each had their own unique way of going for the win, Vice the striker, Grey the mat wrestler, and Jayne the nefarious villain making use of any means necessary. And even those on the outside looking on – Fallon Henley, Lainey Reid, and Wren Sinclair – got involved in the action towards the closing stretch. One spot that really worked well saw Vice deliver a spinning backfist to take out Grey, dropping out of the ring fatigued and leaving her downed to be pinned by the champion. Only when Jayne went for the cover, Vice was able to move Grey's foot onto the rope from the outside to break it.

That was when Fatal Influence got involved for Jayne, only to then be neutralized by Sinclair, allowing the three-way action to continue in the ring once again. And eventually it was the one who had no help who took the victory, Jayne hitting a Rolling Encore to drop Grey out of the ring before turning into a spinning backfist from Vice allowing her to get the pinfall.

For so long now has Vice been on the cusp of being the top woman on the "NXT" roster, both immensely popular and compelling in the ring with a very grounded style – she works the MMA-Wrestling style better than Ronda Rousey ever did – and it felt like the right moment for her to get her moment on the biggest show in the brand's calendar.

Jayne has had her moment(s) over the past year, Grey is almost guaranteed to have her moment sometime in the future – sooner rather than later hopefully – and the victor was the one who really needed the win when all was said and done. What a great way to open the show. This writer is certainly looking forward to her reign and the certified bangers to come.

Written by Max Everett