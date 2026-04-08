Finn Balor Gives Credit To Dominik Mysterio Ahead Of WWE WrestleMania 42 Match

Finn Balor was thrown out of Judgment Day, a betrayal led by Dominik Mysterio, but he still has a lot of respect for the former Intercontinental Champion.

Balor, despite what Mysterio has done to him, has praised the young star for his progress but joked that it will be embarrassing for Mysterio when he beats him, even calling himself his "stepdad."

"We got a big match at WrestleMania coming soon. Dirty Dom. Like whatever's happened between us, like hats off to the kid. He's an incredible talent," said Balor on the "Talk'N Shop Podcast." "But what's worse than getting beat up by your dad? Getting beat up by your stepdad. [laughs]"

The former Judgment Day star went on to praise Mysterio but warned him that he will be facing one of the best in the business — himself — when they meet at WrestleMania 42, where he stated that Mysterio will have to rise to the occasion.

"Look, say what you want about like his character in the ring, but like he's done things the right way. He's learned on the job, like he learned on Raw, which is like the most high pressure environment you can be in, in the business. That's where he kind of like learned the biz and he's an absolute credit to the business. He's a credit to himself," Balor added. "But he's going to have to step in the ring with one of the greatest wrestlers of all time at Wrestlemania. So he's going to have to prove himself again."

Balor and Mysterio will face off against each other for the first time in a singles match at "The Show of Shows." The match was reportedly set to take place last year, according to reports, but WWE held off until this year's WrestleMania, with it now scheduled for Night 2 of the show.