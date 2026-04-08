What Could Have Been: What If Chris Jericho Won The ROH World Title At AEW Dynasty 2025?

Chris Jericho and Bandido went to war in a mask-versus-title match for the ROH World Championship at AEW Dynasty 2025 in a bout with a bizarre finish. While referee Aubrey Edwards was distracted by a brawl between The Learning Tree's Brian Keith and Bandido's brother, Gravity, on the outside, Jericho nailed Bandido with his bat to end the match. Or so fans thought.

Bandido's family was ringside and motioned to Edwards and told the official that Jericho had cheated to retain. The match was quickly restarted, much to Jericho's chagrin, and Bandido hit a big knee to the champion, followed by the 21-Plex to score the official victory and become new ROH World Champion. Bandido got to celebrate with his family and the fans, as Jericho slinked off to the back to contemplate his next move.

That move would lead to his disappearance from AEW television for almost an entire year. On the following Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite," Jericho told The Learning Tree, consisting of Keith and Big Bill, that he had to go away, after throwing a temper tantrum and destroying the set of his "TV Time" segment. He told the younger stars that he "thought it was best" if he "went away for awhile." That was the last AEW fans saw of Jericho until April Fool's Day 2026 when he opened "Dynamite" with just a few words, to tell fans he was "home" after months of speculation as to whether or not he was making the jump back to WWE.

But, what if Jericho had actually retained the title over Bandido at Dynasty last year? He was certainly close to doing just that. How much of Jericho's direction actually would have changed had he remained champion, especially as fans were already growing quite tired of the future "Cornerstone?"