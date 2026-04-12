Road Dogg Calls MJF The Biggest Star In AEW, Says WWE Was Interested A Couple Times

Former WWE executive Road Dogg has declared AEW World Champion MJF as the biggest star in AEW.

MJF's career has skyrocketed over the last few years, becoming one of the most important stars in all of pro wrestling. This is a sentiment that Road Dogg holds too, which he stated during his appearance with Billy Gunn at "Signed By Superstars."

"Star, right? I mean, he's [MJF] a huge star. He's probably the biggest star in AEW," said Road Dogg.

It's no secret that WWE has tried a few times to sign MJF, which Road Dogg confirmed, as the WWE Hall of Famer admitted they did, but it never came to fruition.

"Yes, a couple of times [that WWE tried to sign MJF]. It was always at a pivotal time and he always had something better [to] fall back on," said the former D-Generation X star.

Road Dogg has been complimentary of MJF in the past, too, praising his promo work. However, he did comment that he was a better sports entertainer than the AEW star, which may not have gone down well with MJF. As for MJF signing with WWE, the AEW World Champion is still just 30 years of age, and with a long career ahead of him, it's likely that he will eventually join WWE. While MJF has in the past teased leaving AEW for WWE, he recently spoke passionately about his connection with AEW and how he's the biggest star in the promotion, and claimed that the company would die if he were to leave.