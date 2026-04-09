CMLL Premiering On Fox Sports 2

Since 2024, and perhaps earlier, CMLL has been on one of the hottest runs the promotion has seen in its 93 years of existence, including a record number of sell outs and tickets sold for events for 2025. And it seems that the hot streak, which has continued into 2026, is paying off with CMLL gaining even more of a foothold in Mexican television.

On "CMLL Informa" Wednesday evening, CMLL announced that the promotion had secured a television deal with Fox Sports 2; though there has been some confusion, it appears the deal is with the Mexican FS2 and not the American network. CMLL's first episode on the network will be on Friday April 24, which play-by-play announcer Julia Cesar Rivera confirmed would be the day CMLL runs their Aniversario of Arena Mexico, an annual event held at the end of April.

⌛🌎📺#CMLLInforma || A partir del Viernes 24 de Abril, no te pierdas La Mejor Lucha Libre del Mundo en vivo desde la Arena México a través de Fox Sports 2. 📲 https://t.co/kelGXKxJdL pic.twitter.com/LsRjglFOWl — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) April 9, 2026

The deal may contain some synergy between CMLL and American promotional partner AEW, which has been airing its weekly shows, as well as a studio show, on Fox Sports Mexico since October 2024. While it's unconfirmed whether AEW provided a helpful hand in CMLL securing this new TV deal, both promotions being on the same network would seem to suggest AEW was involved in some aspects.

While this is the most notable television news to emerge about CMLL in recent memory, it is not their only TV deal. The promotion has been airing regularly on Televisa's over-the-air station on Saturday's, broadcasting some, but not all, of CMLL's Friday night show in Arena Mexico. At the moment, it's unclear whether this deal with FS2 will have any effect on CMLL's Televisa deal, or if the promotion will be airing on both networks going forward.