WWE NXT NA Champion Myles Borne Reflects On Relationship With Stephanie Vaquer

WWE NXT North American Champion Myles Borne wants to win in every aspect of his life. Fortunately, he seems to be on a promising track to do so as he's already enjoying great success in his professional affairs. Beyond that, Borne is in a happy personal relationship with fellow WWE star Stephanie Vaquer.

During an interview with Denise Salcedo, Borne detailed the origin story of their relationship. "For the first couple of weeks, we knew we liked each other, but I would try to build up the courage to talk to her. And as soon as we'd cross paths, I'd go the opposite direction every time," Borne said.

"She noticed it. I remember one time we were backstage. I was coming in through one door to go to catering, she was coming through another door, and as we intercepted paths, I turned back around and walked out. I didn't even eat. I said, 'Nope, I'm not eating now. I'm just going to be hungry,' because I was still trying to figure out what I wanted to say to her. Eventually she gave me no choice. She messaged me and she said 'Hey, let's hang out. Let's go have dinner.' I was like 'Okay, now I have no choice, I have to just build up the courage, talk to her,' and it was great."

According to Borne, his first date with Vaquer resulted in an immediate spark between them, with Borne considering himself a lucky guy. Though now residing on separate brands in WWE, Vaquer and Borne haven't shied away from publicly supporting each other's achievements, including Vaquer's WWE Women's World Championship victory last September at WWE Wrestlepalooza. Borne himself later got his own taste of WWE gold when he dethroned Ethan Page as NXT North American Champion in February on "WWE NXT."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Denise Salcedo with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.