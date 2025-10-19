Meet The Real-Life Partners Of The NXT Roster

While relationships between professional wrestlers are absolutely nothing new in the industry and wrestling weddings are a tale as old as time, "WWE NXT," the company's developmental brand hailing from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, is almost as notorious as the Olympic Village when it comes to stars getting into relationships.

It's often joked about amongst fans how quickly some of these stars jump between relationships while still working alongside their exes in close proximity, and it's something former D'Angelo Family member Adriana Rizzo even mentioned in an interview with Justin Stuckey back in September, where she revealed she was hesitant to go public with her own "NXT" romance for awhile, because she initially didn't want to dip into the PC dating scene. However, for every relationship in the Performance Center that didn't work out, there's a success story, some that have even ended in engagements and wedding bells.

There are also other wrestlers working in WWE's developmental brand who are happily married to or dating other professional wrestlers from a different promotion. Others have chosen to keep their work and personal lives even more separate, dating and falling head-over-heels for those who have nothing to do with the industry.