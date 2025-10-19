Meet The Real-Life Partners Of The NXT Roster
While relationships between professional wrestlers are absolutely nothing new in the industry and wrestling weddings are a tale as old as time, "WWE NXT," the company's developmental brand hailing from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, is almost as notorious as the Olympic Village when it comes to stars getting into relationships.
It's often joked about amongst fans how quickly some of these stars jump between relationships while still working alongside their exes in close proximity, and it's something former D'Angelo Family member Adriana Rizzo even mentioned in an interview with Justin Stuckey back in September, where she revealed she was hesitant to go public with her own "NXT" romance for awhile, because she initially didn't want to dip into the PC dating scene. However, for every relationship in the Performance Center that didn't work out, there's a success story, some that have even ended in engagements and wedding bells.
There are also other wrestlers working in WWE's developmental brand who are happily married to or dating other professional wrestlers from a different promotion. Others have chosen to keep their work and personal lives even more separate, dating and falling head-over-heels for those who have nothing to do with the industry.
Jordynne Grace
"The Juggernaut," former TNA Knockouts Champion turned "WWE NXT" star Jordynne Grace, is married to fellow former TNA and Ring of Honor star Jonathon Gresham. The pair got engaged in December 2018 and married in September 2020.
The couple worked together in what was then known as Impact Wrestling, after Gresham departed ROH after over a decade, following Tony Khan's purchase of the promotion, starting in December 2022. At the time, Grace had been with TNA since 2018. Gresham became a free agent in January 2025 just as Grace signed with WWE.
Grace was by Gresham's side after the former ROH World Champion suffered two strokes in August. Gresham revealed that he woke up and couldn't walk or move the left side of his body, and it took him 30 minutes to call for help. MRIs revealed he suffered two strokes, which he said could have been a complication from a bad case of COVID, but said he was told he may never know the exact reason. At the time of his immediate medical issue, Grace was performing on a live episode of "NXT." She flew back to Atlanta, where the couple resides, and was by her husband's side when he woke up. Gresham was expected to be cleared to return to the ring within a few weeks following his medical episode.
Trick Williams & Lash Legend
Former TNA and NXT Champion Trick Williams and Lash Legend are two powerhouses of the brand, and they're also a power couple of WWE. While just when they began dating isn't clear, the pair were together by early 2024 when WWE started teasing their relationship in storyline when Williams was briefly feuding with Meta Four's Noam Dar and Oro Mensah.
Legend and Williams were first on screen together during a March 2024 episode of "NXT" when Dar and Mensah attacked Williams. Legend went to join in, but Williams intercepted her strike and planted a kiss on her in the middle of the ring. A few months later, when Williams was a guest on the faction's "Supernova Sessions" segment on the developmental brand, their relationship was alluded to when Legend "accidentally" called the then-NXT Champion "babe."
Williams said in an interview on "The Wrestling History Channel" he was initially hesitant to confirm their relationship in a storyline segment, because he didn't want people attacking "something that's very sacred." He said he actually spoke to CM Punk, who was backstage in "NXT" at the time, about it, and it was helpful when Punk told him it worked out for him and AJ Lee. Williams said, despite his hesitation, it was cool to let the fans in. The pair's relationship is still going strong despite them not appearing on-screen together since, and they recently bought a house around the time Williams won the TNA Championship.
Sol Ruca
Women's Speed and Women's North American Champion Sol Ruca is one of the most popular stars on "NXT," whose stock is increasing on the main roster alongside tag team partner Zaria. She is also dating "WWE Raw" star Tyler Bate, who first competed on "WWE NXT UK" and "205 Live" before making his main roster debut on "WWE SmackDown" in January 2024. The pair went public with their relationship via an Instagram post by Bate at the beginning of 2024, and appeared together on the WWE Hall of Fame red carpet over WrestleMania weekend to pose for photos that year.
Bate was on the shelf for around six months with a torn pectoral muscle he suffered competing alongside Pete Dunne against Hank & Tank on an episode of "WWE NXT" in July 2024, but made his return alongside Dunne in March. Both men are now the competitors underneath two additional El Grande Americano masks alongside Ludwig Kaiser.
Ruca won the Women's North American title at Stand & Deliver over WrestleMania weekend. She scaled a ladder to pull down the belt after the title had been vacated by Stephanie Vaquer.
Myles Borne
Ever since he left Charlie Dempsey's No Quarter Catch Crew stable on "NXT," Myles Borne has been on the up-and-up, most recently competing on Team "NXT" during the TNA Showdown angle. Borne's recent matches in his feud with Lexis King, including a blindfold match, as well as a lights-out match, have also gotten fans talking. The rising star is also dating one of WWE's hottest talents right now, Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, who competes on "WWE Raw."
It was former NXT Champion Oba Femi to actually spilled the beans on Vaquer and Borne's relationship. Femi noted, during an interview with a local television station before "NXT" Battleground alongside Vaquer, back when she was NXT Women's Champion, that he would be defeating her boyfriend in the main event of the show. Borne was set to take on Femi for the title at the event, and prior to Femi's comment, not many fans were aware that the pair were dating.
Following Vaquer's victory over IYO SKY to win the Women's World title at Wrestlepalooza in September, Borne posted a black-and-white image of the pair on his Instagram account. He said he was proud of his girlfriend and called her special and amazing both in and out of the ring. He congratulated her and ended the post with an "I love you." Vaquer left an equally as sweet comment on the post, where she said Borne was an "amazing man" who always takes care of her "like no other." "La Primera" wrote that Borne has supported her since the day they met.
Kelani Jordan
Carmelo Hayes may be attempting to make a name for himself on the main roster now, but he met his soon-to-be wife when they were both competing in "NXT." Current TNA Knockouts Champion and the inaugural Women's North American Champion, Kelani Jordan, met "HIM" at the Performance Center. Jordan joined "NXT" in August 2022, and Hayes had been working there since 2021, prior to his 2024 call-up. The pair are one WWE couple who have not appeared together on-screen.
Jordan told "The Wrestling Classic" podcast back in August 2024 that she was a few months into training when she met Hayes. She explained they walked by each other, and it was as if time stood still. Jordan said Hayes messaged her first and "that was it," and their first date was to go get tacos.
Hayes and Jordan announced their engagement to the world in a social media post in July. Jordan shared photos of the elaborate beachside set-up where Hayes popped the question and captioned the photos, "I said yesss! And I'd say yes in every lifetime."
Ethan Page
Current NXT North American Champion Ethan Page is one star to keep his family out of the spotlight. Page got to the Performance Center when he was 35 years old after working in AEW and ROH. With him on his journey to WWE was his wife, Viviana Micevski, whom he married in July 2015. The pair shares two children together.
Page told Thunder Rosa in her YouTube "Taco Vlog" series in May 2022 that his wife deserves a lot of credit for his success in the professional wrestling business, despite not being a wrestler herself. He told Rosa that he was still in EVOLVE when he met Viviana and things were just starting to take off for him. Despite the successes beginning for him, Page said his wife was the breadwinner for their family for "many, many years." Page said that Viviana was the person who told him that he couldn't stop wrestling, that she knew he was going to make it, and she's the number one reason why he is who he is.
Jacy Jayne
Current NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne has had quite the successful 2025, from her shocking victory over Stephanie Vaquer to win the developmental brand's top title back in May, to her victory over Masha Slamovich at TNA Slammiversary to win her first Knockouts gold. Throughout her successes, she's not only had the support of her Fatal Influence stablemates by her side, but also the support of boyfriend Troy Hollywood, a fellow professional wrestler whom she's been dating for years. While Hollywood has never competed in "NXT," he's been seen in promotions like AEW, GCW, and REAL Pro Wrestling.
Hollywood posted a photo to X (formerly Twitter) of the pair hugging and posing for a camera back in September 2024, which Jayne quote-posted, recognizing what was then their five-year anniversary. Hollywood noted that it "felt like yesterday" that Jayne introduced herself to him, and now, they have two cats together and have "only just begun." In her quote, Jayne called Hollywood her "person forever."
Shawn Spears
Shawn Spears is married to a familiar face in the professional wrestling world, the former Peyton Royce in WWE, now known as Cassie Lee in TNA, where she currently holds the Knockouts Tag Team Championships alongside the former Billie Kay, now known as Jessie McKay. Lee and McKay were once known as The IIconics in WWE, and are now the IInspiration.
Spears, the former Tye Dillinger in WWE, and Lee married in August 2019 when Spears was still working with AEW. The pair welcomed their first child, after Lee departed WWE, in August 2022, and their second in June 2024.
Lee told Chris Van Vliet in a May 2021 interview that she was drawn to Spears "straight away" when they first met in WWE. A blushing Lee told Van Vliet she found her future husband "so attractive" and also looked up to him because of how good he was in the ring. Lee admitted she made sure she was in the same training sessions as Spears for both of those reasons.
Fallon Henley
Former Women's North American Champion and Fatal Influence member Fallon Henley is one star not dating within the Performance Center. Henley, whose real name is Theresa Schuessler, signed with WWE in 2018 after first debuting in World Xtreme Wrestling in June 2017 and working over 20 matches in AEW. Rather than date within the wrestling scene, however, Henley is currently dating fitness trainer Philip Dyer and keeping her private life relatively quiet.
Dyer has just over 560 followers on Instagram, where he posts about his own training and workouts, as well progress made by his clients. He also posts photos alongside his girlfriend, most recently a carousel of pictures from the end of September, wishing her a happy birthday.
"They say 'the difference between ordinary and extraordinary is just a little bit of extra,'" Dyer wrote. "Thanks for making life a little extra, wouldn't be the same without you... Love you to the moon and back."
Tony D'Angelo
"The Don of NXT" Tony D'Angelo once ran The Family, an Italian mafia-esque gimmick on the developmental brand, but in real life, his family consists of wife Isabella Ariola, formerly Isabella Borini, who is not part of the professional wrestling industry. The pair got engaged in December 2022, which Ariola announced on her Instagram account when she posted a photo showing off her ring alongside a smiling D'Angelo in front of a Christmas tree.
D'Angelo married his wife in November 2024. He posted a photo of himself alongside his bride to X, captioned, "Mr. And Mrs. Don! Salud!" Ariola shared a few more snaps of the couple, with Ariola wearing a stunning white wedding dress, on Instagram.
"The Don" reportedly asked for some time off in WWE following his victory over former friends and stablemates Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino. As of this writing, he hasn't been seen on "NXT" since the match in July.
Channing Stacks Lorenzo & Arianna Grace
The former "Underboss" of the D'Angelo Family, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, has found love within the Performance Center and is engaged to "Miss NXT" herself, Arianna Grace. Following the breakup of The Family, WWE has put "Stacks" and Grace together on-screen, with Grace most recently getting her real-life love a shot at the TNA X-Division Championship thanks to her father, TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella.
The couple got engaged during a trip to Paris in December 2024. Grace posted a series of professional photos of their engagement in front of the Eiffel Tower on Instagram with the caption, "Yes to forever." In September 2025, she took to her X account to share more about their relationship. She posted on the fourth that she and "Stacks" met four years ago to the day at an independent show in Miami. Grace wrote that she told Lorenzo she liked his pants, which she said he made himself, and "the rest is history."
Adriana Rizzo & Cutler James
Adriana Rizzo was also part of the now-defunct D'Angelo Family on "NXT," but like "Stacks," she is also dating another member of the roster. Rizzo, who is currently on the shelf with a knee injury, confirmed on the "Stuck In My Thoughts" podcast in September that she and Darkstate member Cutler James are an item.
She explained that she had plans not to date anyone in "NXT," as she had tried to date someone on a previous sports team in the past, and it was too much for her. Rizzo said she didn't talk to anyone or date anyone immediately in "NXT," but said James had a crush on her for over a year before she finally gave him a chance when she realized she also liked him.
Rizzo said that while things are working out well for them, and she hopes to have a love story like Montez Ford and Bianca Belair, it's not something that is for everyone. She mentioned the negativity that comes with dating on the job and what happens when things go wrong. She mentioned classes in the Performance Center, where a talent could end up wrestling an ex.
Lexis King
Lexis King, whose real name is Brian Pillman Jr., burst onto the scene in "NXT" in 2023 following a run in AEW. He's been hot on the developmental brand in recent months with his feud against fan-favorite, and boyfriend of Stephanie Vaquer, Myles Borne. "The King" is dating former "NXT" talent Emma Diaz, whose real name is Carolina Cruz, and the couple seems incredibly happy together in King's photos posted to his Instagram account. King shares plenty of photos of himself and his girlfriend, including plenty of photos of the pair enjoying their time together at Walt Disney World in Orlando.
Cruz was featured on "WWE: Next Gen," a documentary series that aired on Roku in the first half of 2024. She was released from the company shortly after the series aired, in May, and in the announcement of her departure on social media, said she would be taking independent bookings. Cruz has had plenty of matches since her WWE departure, including on "AEW Collision's" homecoming special, where she teamed with Dream Girl Ellie in a loss against TayJay.
Thea Hail
Thea Hail has been working her way back up the card in "NXT" after a five-month hiatus following the dissolution of the original Chase University, but she's been a force on the developmental brand and a fan-favorite since 2022. She's dating fellow talent Harlem Lewis, who debuted on "NXT Level Up" in October 2024.
It's not clear when the couple first started dating, but Hail took their relationship public, making them "Instagram official," over WrestleMania 41 weekend in Las Vegas. Hail posted a carousel of photos on her account, featuring a photo of the couple in a casino where Hail is seen planting a kiss on Lewis' cheek. Since the initial 'Mania weekend post, Hail and Lewis have kept their relationship quiet, though Hail posted another photo of an injury to her lip, where she's posed alongside Lewis, in August. She captioned the post "evil twin," and Lewis responded in the comments with the pointing Spider-Men meme.
Tatum Paxley
Tatum Paxley has been a staple on the "NXT" roster since 2021, and she is married to a former "NXT" talent in "Big Body Javi" Javier Bernal. The pair were actually signed to WWE at the same time, and Bernal revealed in an interview with "Scott's Scoops" in June, following his release from the company, that the try-out in Las Vegas where they were signed was actually the first time the couple met.
Bernal said they didn't interact much at first outside of saying "hello" to each other, but he said he felt like they were very drawn to each other. Their connection grew over the years, and they were married in September 2024 after getting engaged the previous year. While Bernal was released from WWE in May, amongst talent like Braun Strowman, Cora Jade, Gigi Dolin, Gallus, and more, he told "Scott's Scoops" that he's grateful for his time in the company, because it led to him meeting Paxley.