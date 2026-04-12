Matt Hardy Wants To See Danhausen Share A Segment With This WWE Legend

Since arriving to WWE in late February, the "very nice, very evil" Danhausen has shared the screen with a variety of figures, ranging from General Managers to celebrities to former WWE Champions. With WWE WrestleMania 42 on the horizon, TNA's Matt Hardy believes it might be an ideal time for Danhausen to finally cross paths with WWE's most decorated world champion, John Cena.

"That would be fun, for sure, and John would eat that up," Hardy said on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," referencing the idea of Danhausen doing a segment with Cena at WrestleMania. "He would be so into it. I'm sure he is a [Danhausen fan]. He posted something with Danhausen at one point on his IG, which I love how he does that, just out of context posts things. He'll be all about it, and that's very cool."

In a reported attempt to boost ticket sales for WrestleMania 42, WWE knighted John Cena as the premium live event's special guest host. For Cena, it will mark his first on-screen WWE appearance since he retired from in-ring competition back in December.

Cena's long-time rival The Miz has had multiple encounters with Danhausen in recent weeks, largely due to "The A-Lister" remaining under a "curse" put upon him by the former AEW star. According to Matt Hardy, WWE's creative approach to Danhausen has worked out very well so far.

"I think they've been following a great formula with him," Hardy said. "As he's been out there, he's been doing appearances, he does promotion, he does this. They haven't focused on his wrestling, which I think is good. I think he should wrestle and be like a novelty act. Most importantly, they're putting him in a position to succeed. That way, he keeps growing. He keeps gaining popularity. He's selling merch and he's doing all the right things."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.