Je'Von Evans On Fellow WWE Star Danhausen: 'Hopefully He Don't Curse My A**'

Pro wrestling tip number one: If you work for WWE, just do whatever Danhausen asks you to do. Or else, get cursed-hausen. Making his official main roster debut earlier this year, and looking for his first piece of gold hardware, Je'Von Evans is following that new unwritten rule to a tee.

"I think that he is very, very entertaining," Evans chuckled alongside DJ Bootleg Kev on his podcast. "He's tough, bro. People don't know, but he can really get down...Hopefully, he don't curse my a**."

Hoping his "bouncy" persona will take him far on "The Grandest Stage of Them All," Evans will make his WrestleMania debut in Las Vegas on either Saturday, April 18, or Sunday, April 19, in a fatal five-way ladder match (along with Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh, and Rusev) for the Intercontinental Championship. The current titleholder, Penta, made the announcement of this high stakes match on the March 30 edition of "WWE Raw."

So far, men like The Miz, Grayson Waller, YouTube star IShowSpeed, and Dominik Mysterio have all been on the receiving end of Danhausen's curse. Hence, how Mysterio lost his IC title to Penta-hausen.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Bootleg Kev Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.