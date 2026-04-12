AEW's Megan Bayne Names Her Pro Wrestling Inspirations

With a nickname tributing one of Greek mythology's divine creatures and a physique rivaling that of an ancient titan, Megan Bayne has arguably established herself as wrestling's modern-day goddess. As such, it comes as no surprise that Bayne's main inspirations were once considered wonders of the wrestling world as well.

Speaking with The Pop Break, the "Megasus" cited two Hall of Fame women as figures she'd study while developing her in-ring skills as a powerhouse. "I would say the obvious ones are Chyna and Beth Phoenix, who were game changers, in my opinion, as far as setting a standard for women's wrestling goes, and especially in the time period that they were paving their way," Bayne said. "But then, outside of women's wrestling, I really liked Mike Awesome or Brock Lesnar or athletes who can be big and strong and kill you with ease, but also can be athletic and agile and do the more visually exciting, not necessarily acrobatics, but who could just have the best of both worlds."

While primarily recognized for her strength, Bayne noted that she prides herself on being as versatile as possible in the ring, especially when she has the additional abilities of quickness and flight. Combined with Lena Kross' similar in-ring qualities, Bayne now reigns as one-half of the AEW Women's Tag Team Champions.

"I think there's nothing more terrifying than this huge being who can easily kill you, but who also has the explosivity and the speed and can flip and can dive and you don't need to do those things, but the fact that you can, I think, it's a pat on the back, it's a brag, not everyone can do that," she said.

Bayne officially joined AEW in early 2025, with CEO Tony Khan announcing her "All Elite" status following a dominant showing on "AEW Collision." Most recently, she and Kross bested Canadian indie stars, Ava Lawless and Kristara, on the show.