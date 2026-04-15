WWE's Jade Cargill Addresses Complications With Her Catchphrase

To quote pop culture icon RuPaul, Jade Cargill has the, " uniqueness, nerve, and talent." But outside of her athleticism in the ring, she has stellar charisma, specifically, with her catchphrase. Despite working under Triple H, the idea of loosening the reins of using curse words on live television programming remains a gray area. The "WWE SmackDown" star describes the frustration that comes with being, "That B***h."

"So, I had some glasses that said 'That B***h,' I could not wear those glasses. I want to do a shirt that said, 'That B***h,' couldn't do it. I can say it, but I can't have it on any type of merchandise. I can't do anything. And I only get a certain amount that I can say," the current WWE Women's Champion said on "The Joe Budden Podcast."

Aside from curbing her potty mouth (which she mentioned was a challenge for her later in the interview), it'll be hard for her not to use foul words during her upcoming match against "The Eradicator" Rhea Ripley on Sunday at Night Two of WrestleMania 42. Both women have traded several verbal low blows in person and online, leading up to their colossal collision. For now, Cargill is riding high, as she emerged victorious against Ripley's tag team partner and dear friend, IYO SKY, in the main event of this past Friday's "WWE SmackDown."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Joe Budden Podcast." with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.