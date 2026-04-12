Liv Morgan Reacts To Stephanie McMahon's Upcoming WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

WWE Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer is slated to defend her title against Liv Morgan at WrestleMania 42. The same weekend, WWE will honor another Stephanie, McMahon in this case, with an official Hall of Fame induction.

During an interview with "Las Vegas Now," Morgan noted that she's excited for both moments surrounding the name-sharers. When it specifically comes to former WWE executive Stephanie McMahon, though, the Judgment Day member maintains nothing but admiration.

"I'm going to be attending [the Hall of Fame ceremony], for sure," Morgan said. "There's no way I was going to miss Stephanie McMahon being inducted into the Hall of Fame. She is such an icon. I am so happy for her. I respect her so much, so I wasn't going to miss her induction for the world."

Under the WWE banner, McMahon is primarily known for her authority roles, both on-screen and behind-the-scenes. This includes being the former Chairwoman and Co-CEO of WWE as well as "WWE SmackDown" General Manager and "WWE Raw" commissioner. In the ring, McMahon also enjoyed a run as WWE Women's Champion.

WWE's 2026 Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on Friday, April 17 from Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas. The following day, plans call for Morgan to challenge Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Championship on night one of WrestleMania 42. Given Morgan's head-on-head collision with her Judgment Day stablemate Roxanne Perez, that match now could be in jeopardy, though WWE officials are reportedly hopeful that Morgan will be medically cleared to compete before "The Show of Shows." Morgan's feud with Vaquer had become extremely heated in recent weeks.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Las Vegas Now" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.