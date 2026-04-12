Adam Copeland Doesn't See Himself Working With Chris Jericho In AEW

History is known to repeat itself. As many witnessed, Adam Copeland (formerly known as Edge) and Chris Jericho were key figures in WWE's most rambunctious period in pro wrestling history: the "Attitude Era." Surprisingly, both men would later leave the promotion that brought them such televised recognition, and head to WWE's top competitor since 2019, AEW, with Jericho joining immediately after the last brick was laid, and Copeland, four years later, in 2023. While many are hoping that nostalgic feeling will reappear in front of them with these two locking up in an AEW ring, the WWE Hall of Famer doesn't see that happening with "Le Champion" anytime soon, ya dig?

"We kind of fill a little bit of the same lanes. So, I feel at this point putting us together you kind of lose what guys like us bring to the table," the former two-time TNT Champion told TVInsider. "I think if we start working with new faces, that's better. FTR is a new face to me. I've only wrestled them once. There is so much opportunity. It's the same with Chris. He still hasn't wrestled everyone here. There is new talent coming in all the time. Then I look at Christian [Cage] and I, I look at FTR and the Young Bucks, and then you start going down the line of tag team names. We're going to be busy for a while."

Similar to their positions in the "Attitude Era," Copeland and Cage are looking to publicly humiliate FTR by taking their pride and egos away as AEW's newest World Tag Team Champions, tonight at Dynasty. As for Jericho, the former "Learning Tree" guru will also be on tonight's pay-per-view card, competing in his first match since last April's Dynasty, against the very smug and overly confident, Ricochet.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "TVInsider." with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.