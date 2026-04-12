Ricky Saints Sees Silver Linings In WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Loss
Ricky Saints' dream of becoming a two-time NXT Champion did not come to fruition at "WWE NXT" Stand & Deliver 2026. Still, there are some silver linings from his loss.
While appearing on "TMZ's Inside The Ring," Saints found solace in the fact Ethan Page, his frenemy, also lost at the premium live event. "I was surprised by the fact that it was as quick as it was," Saints said, referencing the brawl that ensued between he and Page during their four-way title match at Stand & Deliver. "But here's the deal, I already had a plan in motion. I already had a plan for if that was going to happen. I wasn't dumb about any of that stuff happening. I kind of expected it. Two snakes. Who's gonna bite first is what I was trying to go for. Thankfully both of us didn't win. If I had to find a positive, both of us didn't win."
Despite the heated rivalry that sparked between them last year, Saints and Page seemed to have pushed it aside in recent months as they formed an alliance on "NXT" programming. With both men eager to regain the NXT Championship and only one being able to walk out of Stand & Deliver with it, though, friction naturally sprung back up.
This dynamic caused Page and Saints to argue over who should pin the defending champion, Joe Hendry, at the event. When Saints then later planted Hendry with a tornado DDT and covered him, Page broke things up. What followed was an angry brawl that resulted in both men crashing through the announce table, courtesy of a spear from Tony D'Angelo, the match's fourth competitor.
Saints Pleased With Reactions To Stand & Deliver
In addition to Page's mutual misfortune at "NXT" Stand & Deliver, Saints noted that he was pleased to hear the show's glowing reactions, both backstage and amongst the live audience in St. Louis.
"I saw [NXT head booker] Shawn [Michaels] in passing, especially after the match. He seemed to be very happy with how everything went down in terms of the show. I think everyone in the office was really, really happy with the whole show overall," Saints said. "I think especially for this being our first Stand & Deliver outside of the Mania weekend, there was a little bit more added pressure. I think there was a little bit more motivation for it being just our day, in that sense. And St. Louis' crowd was great. I think everybody literally from the opening to the very end, everyone put on a hell of a show. That's all you can ask for."
The four-way NXT Championship bout closed the PLE, with D'Angelo emerging victorious after delivering a chokeslam and a spear to Hendry. D'Angelo's win marked the start of his first reign as NXT Champion, while simultaneously solidifying his status as a Grand Slam Champion of the "NXT" brand. His first test as NXT Champion came during week one of "NXT" Revenge as Page stepped up to challenge him for the title one-on-one.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "TMZ's Inside The Ring" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.