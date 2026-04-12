Ricky Saints Sees Silver Linings In WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Loss

Ricky Saints' dream of becoming a two-time NXT Champion did not come to fruition at "WWE NXT" Stand & Deliver 2026. Still, there are some silver linings from his loss.

While appearing on "TMZ's Inside The Ring," Saints found solace in the fact Ethan Page, his frenemy, also lost at the premium live event. "I was surprised by the fact that it was as quick as it was," Saints said, referencing the brawl that ensued between he and Page during their four-way title match at Stand & Deliver. "But here's the deal, I already had a plan in motion. I already had a plan for if that was going to happen. I wasn't dumb about any of that stuff happening. I kind of expected it. Two snakes. Who's gonna bite first is what I was trying to go for. Thankfully both of us didn't win. If I had to find a positive, both of us didn't win."

Despite the heated rivalry that sparked between them last year, Saints and Page seemed to have pushed it aside in recent months as they formed an alliance on "NXT" programming. With both men eager to regain the NXT Championship and only one being able to walk out of Stand & Deliver with it, though, friction naturally sprung back up.

This dynamic caused Page and Saints to argue over who should pin the defending champion, Joe Hendry, at the event. When Saints then later planted Hendry with a tornado DDT and covered him, Page broke things up. What followed was an angry brawl that resulted in both men crashing through the announce table, courtesy of a spear from Tony D'Angelo, the match's fourth competitor.