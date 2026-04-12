Brian Cage Laments Sid Justice Not Being Alive For WWE HOF Induction

The late Sid Eudy (AKA Sid Justice and Sycho Sid), the "Second Coming of Hulk Hogan," will now join the ranks of the WWE Hall of Fame, as he has been announced as one of several 2026 inductees. With the ceremony on Friday, many have weighed in on his long-awaited recognition, including AEW star Brian Cage, who views this announcement from a mixed bag standpoint.

"That's the biggest downfall of it...I hate that he's [being] inducted after he's already passed away," the former FTW and Impact World Champion said on Rob Van Dam's "1 of A Kind" podcast. "Sometimes, I feel like people get inducted because they pass away, which sucks too. If he were still alive, would he be inducted right now?"

RVD, a WWE Hall of Famer himself, agreed with Cage's remarks, saying it was long overdue. Eudy began his pro wrestling career in 1987, working for several promotions outside of WWE, including the NWA and WCW. He was most notably known as a former two-time WWE Champion and two-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion. The "master and ruler of the world" passed away on August 26, 2024, from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma at the age of 63.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "RVDTV" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.