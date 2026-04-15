Matt Hardy Says He'd 'Love' To Wrestle This Celebrity WWE Star

This year's WWE WrestleMania lineup includes a number of celebrity names, including rapper Lil Yatchy, streamer IShowSpeed, and social-media-sensation-turned-wrestler Logan Paul. With that in mind, TNA star Matt Hardy has considered the idea of wrestling one of them himself in the future.

On a recent episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Matt specifically expressed interest in facing Paul, who currently reigns as one-half of the WWE World Tag Team Champions. "I would love to [step into the ring with Logan Paul]," Matt said. 'I met him briefly at SummerSlam whenever we were there doing content or something. It was last year. We were there doing some stuff and just saw him had a real nice exchange and he's like, 'Oh s***, it's the Hardy Boyz.' I turned over and he was as friendly as he could be. But he does a great job at like stirring people up and pissing people off. He's this outrageous athlete with the stuff he can do and especially the way he's grasped wrestling so quickly. I've heard a lot of good things about him from Shane Helms, obviously, who has been one of the guys that has trained him. I would love to wrestle those two guys [Paul and Austin Theory] at some point. Who knows, man. Never say never."

In the immediate future, Paul will team with his co-champion Austin Theory and IShowSpeed to take on The Usos and LA Knight in a six-man tag bout at WrestleMania 42. As talents currently in TNA, WWE's partner promotion, Matt and Jeff Hardy are slated for an appearance at WWE World this same weekend. At this point in time, though, it's unknown if The Hardy Boyz will formally cross paths with Paul and crew during WrestleMania week.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.